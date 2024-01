Things haven't been the same Since you came into my life You found a way to touch my soul And I'm never, ever, ever gonna let it go *** Happiness lies in your own hand It took me much too long to understand How it could be Until you shared your secret with me *** Something's comin' over, mmm mmm Something's comin' over, mmm mmm Something's comin' over me My baby's got a secret *** You gave me back the paradise That I thought I lost for good You helped me find the reasons why It took me by surprise that you understood You knew all along What I never wanted to say Until I learned to love myself I was never ever lovin' anybody else *** Happiness lies in your own hand It took me much too long to understand How it could be Until you shared your secret with me *** Something's comin' over, mmm mmm Something's comin' over, mmm mmm Something's comin' over me My baby's got a secret *** Mmm mmm Something's comin' over, mmm mmm Something's comin' over, mmm mmm Something's comin' over me My baby's got a secret *** Happiness lies in your own hand It took me much too long to understand How it could be Until you shared your secret with me *** Mmm mmm Something's comin' over, mmm mmm Something's comin' over, mmm mmm Something's comin' over me My baby's got a secret *** Mmm mmm Something's comin' over, mmm mmm Something's comin' over, mmm mmm Something's comin' over me My baby's got a secret *** Mmm mmm, my baby's got a secret Mmm mmm, my baby's got a secret Mmm mmm, my baby's got a secret for me *** Mmm mmm, mmm mmm, mmm mmm