The Power Of Good-bye Şarkı Sözleri
Madonna
The Power Of Good-bye
Your heart is not open, so I must go
The spell has been broken, I loved you so
Freedom comes when you learn to let go
Creation comes when you learn to say no
***
You were my lesson I had to learn
I was your fortress you had to burn
Pain is a warning that something's wrong
I pray to God that it won't be long
Do ya wanna go higher?
***
There's nothing left to try
There's no place left to hide
There's no greater power
Than the power of goodbye
***
Your heart is not open, so I must go
The spell has been broken, I loved you so
You were my lesson I had to learn
I was your fortress
***
There's nothing left to lose
There's no more heart to bruise
There's no greater power
Than the power of goodbye
***
Learn to say goodbye
I yearn to say goodbye
***
There's nothing left to try
There's no more places to hide
There's no greater power
Than the power of goodbye
***
There's nothing left to lose
There's no more heart to bruise
There's no greater power
Than the power of goodbye