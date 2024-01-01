Your heart is not open, so I must go The spell has been broken, I loved you so Freedom comes when you learn to let go Creation comes when you learn to say no *** You were my lesson I had to learn I was your fortress you had to burn Pain is a warning that something's wrong I pray to God that it won't be long Do ya wanna go higher? *** There's nothing left to try There's no place left to hide There's no greater power Than the power of goodbye *** Your heart is not open, so I must go The spell has been broken, I loved you so You were my lesson I had to learn I was your fortress *** There's nothing left to lose There's no more heart to bruise There's no greater power Than the power of goodbye *** Learn to say goodbye I yearn to say goodbye *** There's nothing left to try There's no more places to hide There's no greater power Than the power of goodbye *** There's nothing left to lose There's no more heart to bruise There's no greater power Than the power of goodbye