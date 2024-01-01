What are you looking at?
***
Strike a pose
***
Strike a pose
***
Vogue (vogue, vogue)
***
Vogue (vogue, vogue)
***
Look around, everywhere you turn is heartache
It's everywhere that you go (look around)
You try everything you can to escape
The pain of life that you know (life that you know)
When all else fails and you long to be
Something better than you are today
I know a place where you can get away
It's called a dance floor
And here's what it's for, so
***
Come on, vogue (vogue)
Let your body move to the music (move to the music)
Hey, hey, hey
Come on, vogue (vogue)
Let your body go with the flow (go with the flow)
You know you can do it
***
All you need is your own imagination
So use it, that's what it's for (that's what it's for)
Go inside for your finest inspiration
Your dreams will open the door (open up the door)
It makes no difference if you're black or white
If you're a boy or a girl
If the music's pumping it will give you new life
You're a superstar
Yes, that's what you are, you know it
***
Come on, vogue (vogue)
Let your body groove to the music (groove to the music)
Hey, hey, hey
Come on, vogue (vogue, vogue)
Let your body go with the flow (go with the flow)
You know you can do it
***
Beauty's where you find it
Not just where you bump and grind it
Soul is in the musical
That's where I feel so beautiful
Magical, life's a ball
So get up on the dance floor
***
Vogue (vogue)
Let your body move to the music (move to the music)
Hey, hey, hey
Come on, vogue (vogue, vogue)
Let your body go with the flow (go with the flow)
You know you can do it
***
Vogue (vogue)
Beauty's where you find it (move to the music)
Vogue (vogue)
Beauty's where you find it (go with the flow)
***
Greta Garbo and Monroe
Dietrich and DiMaggio
Marlon Brando, Jimmy Dean
On the cover of a magazine
Grace Kelly, Harlow, Jean
Picture of a beauty queen
Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire
Ginger Rogers, dance on air
***
They had style, they had grace
Rita Hayworth gave good face
Lauren, Katherine, Lana too
Bette Davis, we love you
Ladies with an attitude
Fellas that were in the mood
Don't just stand there, let's get to it
Strike a pose, there's nothing to it
***
Vogue, vogue
Vogue, vogue (move to the music)
Vogue, vogue
Vogue, vogue (go with the flow)
***
Ooh, you've got to
Let your body move to the music
Ooh, you've got to just
Let your body go with the flow
***
Ooh, you've got to just...
Vogue (vogue)