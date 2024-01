You think that I can't live without your love You'll see, You think I can't go on another day. You think I have nothing Without you by my side, You'll see Somehow, some way *** You think that I can never laugh again You'll see, You think that you destroyed my faith in love. You think after all you've done I'll never find my way back home, You'll see Somehow, someday *** All by myself I don't need anyone at all I know I'll survive I know I'll stay alive, All on my own I don't need anyone this time It will be mine No one can take it from me You'll see *** You think that you are strong, but you are weak You'll see, It takes more strength to cry, admit defeat. I have truth on my side, You only have deceit You'll see, somehow, someday *** All by myself I don't need anyone at all I know I'll survive I know I'll stay alive, I'll stand on my own I won't need anyone this time It will be mine No one can take it from me You'll see *** You'll see, you'll see You'll see