Major Lazer

Oh, oh
***
Hey-hey-hey, I drop it like it's hot into this party-ay, whoa
Hey-hey-hey, I pop another bottle and I turn up baby, whoa
I'm only one fight down, oh
So give me one more round, whoa
***
Hey-hey-hey
We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah
We can't stop fighting, we're only one night down (ooh)
Hey-hey-hey
We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah
We are all-nighting, we're only one fight down
Gonna turn this night around
***
Gonna turn, gonna turn around
(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti)
(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti-ti)
(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti)
(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti)
***
Hey-ey-ey
Got the record spinning 'til we dizzay-ay, whoa
Hey-ey-ey, pop another bottle of the fizzay-ay, whoa
'Bout to turn this place upside down, whoa
Just give me one more round, whoa
***
Hey-hey-hey
We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah
We can't stop fighting, we're only one night down, ooh
Hey-hey-hey
We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah (whoa)
We are a all-nighting, we're only one fight down (whoa)
Gonna turn this night around
***
Night around
(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti) Oh-oh-oh-oh
(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti-ti)
Gonna turn, gonna turn around
(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti)
(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti)
(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti) Oh-oh-oh-oh
***
Oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh (oh-oh-oh)
***
Hey-hey-hey
We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah
We can't stop fighting, we're only one night down
(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti)
Hey-hey-hey
We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah (whoa)
We are all-nighting, we're only one fight down (whoa)
Gonna turn this night around
***
Night around
(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti) Oh-oh-oh-oh
(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti-ti)
Gonna turn, gonna turn around
(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti)
(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti)
(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti) Oh-oh-oh-oh
Gonna turn this night around