Major Lazer

Oh, oh *** Hey-hey-hey, I drop it like it's hot into this party-ay, whoa Hey-hey-hey, I pop another bottle and I turn up baby, whoa I'm only one fight down, oh So give me one more round, whoa *** Hey-hey-hey We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah We can't stop fighting, we're only one night down (ooh) Hey-hey-hey We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah We are all-nighting, we're only one fight down Gonna turn this night around *** Gonna turn, gonna turn around (Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti) (Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti-ti) (Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti) (Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti) *** Hey-ey-ey Got the record spinning 'til we dizzay-ay, whoa Hey-ey-ey, pop another bottle of the fizzay-ay, whoa 'Bout to turn this place upside down, whoa Just give me one more round, whoa *** Hey-hey-hey We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah We can't stop fighting, we're only one night down, ooh Hey-hey-hey We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah (whoa) We are a all-nighting, we're only one fight down (whoa) Gonna turn this night around *** Night around (Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti) Oh-oh-oh-oh (Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti-ti) Gonna turn, gonna turn around (Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti) (Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti) (Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti) Oh-oh-oh-oh *** Oh, oh Oh, oh, oh (oh-oh-oh) *** Hey-hey-hey We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah We can't stop fighting, we're only one night down (Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti) Hey-hey-hey We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah (whoa) We are all-nighting, we're only one fight down (whoa) Gonna turn this night around *** Night around (Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti) Oh-oh-oh-oh (Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti-ti) Gonna turn, gonna turn around (Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti) (Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti) (Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti) Oh-oh-oh-oh Gonna turn this night around