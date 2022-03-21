Put your loving hand out, baby 'Cause I'm beggin' *** I'm beggin', beggin' you So, put your loving hand out, baby I'm beggin', beggin' you So, put your loving hand out, darling *** Riding high, when I was king I played it hard and fast, 'cause I had everything I walked away, but you warned me then But easy come, and easy go, and it would end *** So, any time I bleed, you let me go Yeah, any time I feed you, get me? No? Any time I seek, you let me know But I plan and see, just let me go *** I'm on my knees when I'm beggin' 'Cause I don't want to lose you Hey yeah, ratatata *** 'Cause I'm beggin', beggin' you And put your loving hand out, baby I'm beggin', beggin' you And put your loving hand out, darling *** I need you to understand Tried so hard to be your man The kind of man you want in the end Only then can I begin to live again *** An empty shell, I used to be The shadow of my life was hanging over me A broken man that I don't know Won't even stand the devil's chance to win my soul *** What we doing? What we chasing? Why the bottom? Why the basement? Why we got good shit, don't embrace it? Why the feel for the need to replace me? You're the wrong way track from the good I want to paint a picture telling where we could be at Like a heart in the best way should You can give it away, you had, and you took the pay *** But I keep walking on, keep opening doors Keep hoping for, that the door is yours Keep oh-so home 'Cause I don't wanna live in a broken home Girl, I'm beggin' *** Mmm, ye-e-e-ah I'm beggin', beggin' you So, put your loving hand out, baby I'm beggin', beggin' you So, put your loving hand out, darling *** I'm fighting hard to hold my own Just can't make it all alone I'm holding on, I can't fall back I'm just a calm 'bout to fade to black *** I'm beggin', beggin' you Put your loving hand out, baby I'm beggin', beggin' you So, put your loving hand out, darling *** I'm beggin', beggin' you So, put your loving hand out, baby I'm beggin', beggin' you So, put your loving hand out, darling *** I'm beggin', beggin' you So, put your loving hand out, baby I'm beggin', beggin' you So, put your loving hand out