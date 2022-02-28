You could be the one in my dreams You could be much more than you seem Anything I wanted in life Do you understand what I mean? *** I can see that this could be fate I can love you more than they hate Doesn't matter who they will blame We can beat them at their own game *** I can see it in your eyes It doesn't come as a surprise I see you dancing like a star No matter how different we are *** For all this time, I've been loving you Don't even know your name For just one night, we could be the same No matter what they say *** And I feel I'm turning the page And I feel the world is a stage I don't think that drama will stop I don't think they'll give up the rage *** But I know the world could be great I can love you more than they hate Doesn't matter who they will blame We can beat them at their own game *** I can see it in your eyes It doesn't come as a surprise I see you dancing like a star No matter how different we are *** For all this time, I've been loving you Don't even know your name For just one night, we could be the same No matter what they say *** For all this time I've been loving you Don't even know your name For just one night, we could be the same No matter what they say *** All this time I've been loving you Don't even know your name *** For just one night we could be the same No matter what they say No matter what they say