We Could Be The Same (Slow Version) Şarkı Sözleri
Manga
We Could Be The Same (Slow Version)
You could be the one in my dreams
You could be much more than you seem
Anything I wanted in life
Do you understand what I mean?
***
I can see that this could be fate
I can love you more than they hate
Doesn't matter who they will blame
We can beat them at their own game
***
I can see it in your eyes
It doesn't come as a surprise
I see you dancing like a star
No matter how different we are
***
For all this time, I've been loving you
Don't even know your name
For just one night, we could be the same
No matter what they say
***
And I feel I'm turning the page
And I feel the world is a stage
I don't think that drama will stop
I don't think they'll give up the rage
***
But I know the world could be great
I can love you more than they hate
Doesn't matter who they will blame
We can beat them at their own game
***
I can see it in your eyes
It doesn't come as a surprise
I see you dancing like a star
No matter how different we are
***
For all this time, I've been loving you
Don't even know your name
For just one night, we could be the same
No matter what they say
***
For all this time I've been loving you
Don't even know your name
For just one night, we could be the same
No matter what they say
***
All this time I've been loving you
Don't even know your name
***
For just one night we could be the same
No matter what they say
No matter what they say