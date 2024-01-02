Mama was queen of the mambo Papa was king of the Congo Deep down in the jungle I started bangin' my first bongo Every monkey liked to be In my place instead of me Cause I'm the king of bongo baby I'm the king of bongo bong *** I went to the big town Where there is a lot of sound From the jungle to the city Looking for a bigger crown So I played my boogie For the people of big city But they don't go crazy When I'm bangin' on my boogie I'm the (king of the bongo, king of the bongo) Hear me when I come baby (King of the bongo, king of the bongo) *** Nobody liked to be in my place instead of me Cause nobody go crazy when I'm bangin' on my boogie I'm a king without a crown hanging loose in a big town But I'm the king of bongo baby I'm the king of bongo bong (King of the bongo, king of the bongo) Hear me when I come, baby, (king of the bongo, king of the bongo) Hear me when I come *** They say that I'm a clown Making too much dirty sound They say there is no place for little monkey in this town Nobody'd like to be in my place instead of me Cause nobody go crazy when I'm bangin' on my boogie I'm the (king of the bongo, king of the bongo) Hear me when I come baby (King of the bongo, king of the bongo) Hear me when I come *** Bangin' on my bongo all that swing belongs to me I'm so happy there's nobody in my place instead of me I'm a king without a crown hanging loose in a big town I'm the king of bongo baby I'm the king of bongo bong (King of the bongo, king of the bongo) Hear me when I come, baby (King of the bongo, king of the bongo) Hear me when I come *** Mama was queen of the mambo Papa was king of the Congo Deep down in the jungle I started bangin' my first bongo Every monkey liked to be In my place instead of me Cause I'm the king of bongo baby I'm the king of bongo bong Hear me when I come, baby Hear me when I come *** Je ne t’aime plus mon amour Je ne t’aime plus tous les jours Je ne t’aime plus mon amour Je ne t’aime plus tous les jours *** Parfois j’aimerais mourir, tellement j’ai voulu croire Parfois j’aimerais mourir, pour ne plus rien avoir Parfois j’aimerais mourir, pour plus jamais te voir *** Je ne t’aime plus mon amour Je ne t’aime plus tous les jours Je ne t’aime plus mon amour Je ne t’aime plus tous les jours *** Parfois j’aimerais mourir, tellement y’a plus d’espoir Parfois j’aimerais mourir, pour plus jamais te revoir Parfois j’aimerais mourir, pour ne plus rien savoir *** Je ne t’aime plus mon amour Je ne t’aime plus mon amour Je ne t’aime plus tous les jours Je ne t’aime plus mon amour Je ne t’aime plus tous les jours