Bongo Bong Şarkı Sözleri
Mama was queen of the mambo
Papa was king of the Congo
Deep down in the jungle
I started bangin' my first bongo
Every monkey liked to be
In my place instead of me
Cause I'm the king of bongo baby
I'm the king of bongo bong
***
I went to the big town
Where there is a lot of sound
From the jungle to the city
Looking for a bigger crown
So I played my boogie
For the people of big city
But they don't go crazy
When I'm bangin' on my boogie
I'm the (king of the bongo, king of the bongo)
Hear me when I come baby
(King of the bongo, king of the bongo)
***
Nobody liked to be in my place instead of me
Cause nobody go crazy when I'm bangin' on my boogie
I'm a king without a crown hanging loose in a big town
But I'm the king of bongo baby I'm the king of bongo bong
(King of the bongo, king of the bongo)
Hear me when I come, baby,
(king of the bongo, king of the bongo)
Hear me when I come
***
They say that I'm a clown
Making too much dirty sound
They say there is no place for little monkey in this town
Nobody'd like to be in my place instead of me
Cause nobody go crazy when I'm bangin' on my boogie
I'm the (king of the bongo, king of the bongo)
Hear me when I come baby
(King of the bongo, king of the bongo)
Hear me when I come
***
Bangin' on my bongo all that swing belongs to me
I'm so happy there's nobody in my place instead of me
I'm a king without a crown hanging loose in a big town
I'm the king of bongo baby I'm the king of bongo bong
(King of the bongo, king of the bongo)
Hear me when I come, baby
(King of the bongo, king of the bongo)
Hear me when I come
***
Mama was queen of the mambo
Papa was king of the Congo
Deep down in the jungle
I started bangin' my first bongo
Every monkey liked to be
In my place instead of me
Cause I'm the king of bongo baby
I'm the king of bongo bong
Hear me when I come, baby
Hear me when I come
***
Je ne t’aime plus mon amour
Je ne t’aime plus tous les jours
Je ne t’aime plus mon amour
Je ne t’aime plus tous les jours
***
Parfois j’aimerais mourir, tellement j’ai voulu croire
Parfois j’aimerais mourir, pour ne plus rien avoir
Parfois j’aimerais mourir, pour plus jamais te voir
***
Je ne t’aime plus mon amour
Je ne t’aime plus tous les jours
Je ne t’aime plus mon amour
Je ne t’aime plus tous les jours
***
Parfois j’aimerais mourir, tellement y’a plus d’espoir
Parfois j’aimerais mourir, pour plus jamais te revoir
Parfois j’aimerais mourir, pour ne plus rien savoir
***
Je ne t’aime plus mon amour
Je ne t’aime plus mon amour
Je ne t’aime plus tous les jours
Je ne t’aime plus mon amour
Je ne t’aime plus tous les jours