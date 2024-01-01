Maria Mckee

My heart is empty Your eyes are dull Once we were hungry Now we are full *** These ties that bind us Can't beat these chains If love is shelter I'm gonna walk in the rain *** You were my angel Now, you are real So like a stranger Colder than steel *** The morning after Know what you'll bring If love is a red dress Well, hang me in rags *** Away there goes the fairy tale Lord, ain't it a shame? In all this comfort I can't take the strain *** If we played even I'd be your Queen But someone was cheatin' And it wasn't me *** I've laid on the table You held something back If love is Aces Give me the Jack