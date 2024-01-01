If Love Is a Red Dress Şarkı Sözleri
Maria Mckee If Love Is a Red Dress şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Maria Mckee If Love Is a Red Dress şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan If Love Is a Red Dress sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Maria Mckee
If Love Is a Red Dress
Tüm Şarkıları
-
My heart is empty
Your eyes are dull
Once we were hungry
Now we are full
***
These ties that bind us
Can't beat these chains
If love is shelter
I'm gonna walk in the rain
***
You were my angel
Now, you are real
So like a stranger
Colder than steel
***
The morning after
Know what you'll bring
If love is a red dress
Well, hang me in rags
***
Away there goes the fairy tale
Lord, ain't it a shame?
In all this comfort
I can't take the strain
***
If we played even
I'd be your Queen
But someone was cheatin'
And it wasn't me
***
I've laid on the table
You held something back
If love is Aces
Give me the Jack