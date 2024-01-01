Mariah Carey

Ohh Ohh *** I look at you looking at me Feels like a feeling meant to be And as your body moves with mine It's like I'm lifted out of time *** And time again Patiently I've waited for this moment to arrive *** After tonight Will you remember How sweet and tenderly you reached for me and pulled me closer? After you go Will you return to love me After tonight begins to fade? *** I feel your touch caressing me These feelings are all l'll ever need With every kiss from your sweet lips It's like I'm drifting out of time *** Alone will tell If you feel the way I feel when I look in your eyes *** After tonight (after tonight) Will you remember How sweet and tenderly, you reached for me and pulled me closer? After you go (after you go) Will you return to love me After the night becomes the day? *** Time *** And time and time again (time again) So patiently I've waited for this moment to arrive *** After tonight (after tonight) Will you remember How sweet and tenderly you reached for me and pulled me closer After you go Baby, will you return to love me After the night becomes the day? *** After tonight begins to fade After all, after all, after all When the morning comes When the morning comes After tonight begins to fade Begins to fade