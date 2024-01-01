After Tonight Şarkı Sözleri
Mariah Carey After Tonight şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Mariah Carey After Tonight şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan After Tonight sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Mariah Carey
After Tonight
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Ohh
Ohh
***
I look at you looking at me
Feels like a feeling meant to be
And as your body moves with mine
It's like I'm lifted out of time
***
And time again
Patiently I've waited for this moment to arrive
***
After tonight
Will you remember
How sweet and tenderly you reached for me and pulled me closer?
After you go
Will you return to love me
After tonight begins to fade?
***
I feel your touch caressing me
These feelings are all l'll ever need
With every kiss from your sweet lips
It's like I'm drifting out of time
***
Alone will tell
If you feel the way I feel when I look in your eyes
***
After tonight (after tonight)
Will you remember
How sweet and tenderly, you reached for me and pulled me closer?
After you go (after you go)
Will you return to love me
After the night becomes the day?
***
Time
***
And time and time again (time again)
So patiently I've waited for this moment to arrive
***
After tonight (after tonight)
Will you remember
How sweet and tenderly you reached for me and pulled me closer
After you go
Baby, will you return to love me
After the night becomes the day?
***
After tonight begins to fade
After all, after all, after all
When the morning comes
When the morning comes
After tonight begins to fade
Begins to fade