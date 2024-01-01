Against All Odds With Şarkı Sözleri
Mariah Carey
Against All Odds With
How can I just let you walk away,
Just let you leave without a trace?
When I stand here taking every breath with you, ooh
You're the only one who really knew me at all
***
How can you just walk away from me
When all I can do is watch you leave?
'Cause we've shared the laughter and the pain
And even shared the tears
You're the only one who really knew me at all
***
So take a look at me now
'Cause there's just an empty space
And there's nothing left here to remind me
Just the memory of your face
Take a look at me now
***
Well there's just an empty space
And you coming back to me is against the odds
And that's what I've got to face, oh
***
I wish I could just make you turn around
Turn around and see me cry
There's so much I need to say to you
So many reasons why
You're the only one who really knew me at all
***
So take a look at me now
Well there's just an empty space
And there's nothing left here to remind me
Just the memory of your face
***
Take a look at me now
See there's just an empty space
But to wait for you is all I can do
And that's what I've got to face
***
Take a good look at me now
'Cause I'll still be standing here
And you coming back to me is against all odds
That's the chance I've gotta take
Take a look at me now
Take a look at me now
Take a look at me now