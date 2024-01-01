Mariah Carey

Do you know where you're going to? Do you like the things that life is showing you? Where are you going to? Do you know? *** Do you get what you're hoping for When you look behind you, there's no open door What are you hoping for? Do you know? *** Once we were standing still in time Chasing the fantasies that filled our minds You knew how I loved you but my spirit was free Laughin' at the questions that you once asked of me *** Do you know where you're going to? Do you like the things that life is showing you? Where are you going to? Do you know? *** Now looking back on all we've planned We let so many dreams slip through our hands Why must we wait so long before we see (Before we see) How sad the answer to those questions can be? *** Do you know where you're going to? Do you like the things that life is showing you? Where are you going to? Do you know? *** Do you get what you're hoping for? When you look behind you, there's no open door What are you hoping for? Do you know, baby? *** Mmm, mmm Mmm, mmm, mmm Baby Mmm