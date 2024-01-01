Do You Know Where You're Going To Şarkı Sözleri
Mariah Carey
Do You Know Where You're Going To
Do you know where you're going to?
Do you like the things that life is showing you?
Where are you going to?
Do you know?
***
Do you get what you're hoping for
When you look behind you, there's no open door
What are you hoping for?
Do you know?
***
Once we were standing still in time
Chasing the fantasies that filled our minds
You knew how I loved you but my spirit was free
Laughin' at the questions that you once asked of me
***
Do you know where you're going to?
Do you like the things that life is showing you?
Where are you going to?
Do you know?
***
Now looking back on all we've planned
We let so many dreams slip through our hands
Why must we wait so long before we see (Before we see)
How sad the answer to those questions can be?
***
Do you know where you're going to?
Do you like the things that life is showing you?
Where are you going to?
Do you know?
***
Do you get what you're hoping for?
When you look behind you, there's no open door
What are you hoping for?
Do you know, baby?
***
Mmm, mmm
Mmm, mmm, mmm
Baby
Mmm