Mariah Carey

There's a hero If you look inside your heart You don't have to be afraid Of what you are There's an answer If you reach into your soul And the sorrow that you know Will melt away *** And then a hero comes along With the strength to carry on And you cast your fears aside And you know you can survive So when you feel like hope is gone Look inside you and be strong And you'll finally see the truth That a hero lies in you *** It's a long road When you face the world alone No one reaches out a hand For you to hold You can find love If you search within yourself And that emptiness you felt Will disappear *** And then a hero comes along With the strength to carry on And you cast your fears aside And you know you can survive So when you feel like hope is gone Look inside you and be strong And you'll finally see the truth That a hero lies in you, oh, oh *** Lord knows Dreams are hard to follow But don't let anyone Tear them away, hey yeah Hold on There will be tomorrow In time you'll find the way *** And then a hero comes along With the strength to carry on And you cast your fears aside And you know you can survive So when you feel like hope is gone Look inside you and be strong And you'll finally see the truth That a hero lies in you That a hero lies in you Mmm, that a hero lies in you