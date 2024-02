Mariah Carey

I gotta take a little time A little time to think things over I better read between the lines In case I need it when I'm colder, hey *** In my life, there's been heartache and pain I don't know if I can face it again Can't stop now, I've traveled so far To change this lonely life *** I wanna know what love is I want you to show me I wanna feel what love is I know you can show me *** I'm gonna take a little time (Take a little time) A little time to look around me I've got nowhere left to hide (Nowhere left to hide) It looks like love has finally found me *** In my life, there's been heartache and pain I don't know if I can face it again Can't stop now, I've traveled so far To change this lonely life *** I wanna know what love is I want you to show me I wanna feel what love is (Feel what love is) And I know you can show me, show me I wanna know *** I wanna know what love is I want you to show me (And I'm feeling so much love) I wanna feel what love is And I know you can show me I wanna know what love is Let's talk about love I want you to show me