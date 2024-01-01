Without You Şarkı Sözleri
Mariah Carey Without You şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Mariah Carey Without You şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Without You sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
No, I can't forget this evening
Or your face as you were leaving
But I guess that's just the way the story goes
You always smile, but in your eyes
Your sorrow shows
Yes, it shows
***
No, I can't forget tomorrow
When I think of all my sorrow
When I had you there but then I let you go
And now it's only fair that I should let you know
What you should know
***
I can't live
If living is without you
I can't live
I can't give anymore
I can't live
If living is without you
I can't give
I can't give anymore
***
Well, I can't forget this evening
Or your face as you were leaving
But I guess that's just the way the story goes
You always smile, but in your eyes
Your sorrow shows
Yes, it shows
***
I can't live
If living is without you
I can't live
I can't give anymore
I can't live
If living is without you
I can't live
I can't give anymore
***
No, no, no, no, I can't live
(No, can't live)
If living is without you (no, I can't live)
I can't live
I can't give anymore
Can't live (no, can't live)
(No, I can't live)