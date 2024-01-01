Mariah Carey

No, I can't forget this evening Or your face as you were leaving But I guess that's just the way the story goes You always smile, but in your eyes Your sorrow shows Yes, it shows *** No, I can't forget tomorrow When I think of all my sorrow When I had you there but then I let you go And now it's only fair that I should let you know What you should know *** I can't live If living is without you I can't live I can't give anymore I can't live If living is without you I can't give I can't give anymore *** Well, I can't forget this evening Or your face as you were leaving But I guess that's just the way the story goes You always smile, but in your eyes Your sorrow shows Yes, it shows *** I can't live If living is without you I can't live I can't give anymore I can't live If living is without you I can't live I can't give anymore *** No, no, no, no, I can't live (No, can't live) If living is without you (no, I can't live) I can't live I can't give anymore Can't live (no, can't live) (No, I can't live)