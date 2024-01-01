Baby, I'm - Baby, I'm - Baby, I'm
Eh
(Baby, I'm - Baby, I'm - Baby, I'm)
(Just like animals, like animals, like animals)
(Just like animals, like animals, like animals)
(Just like animals, like animals, like animals)
(Just like animals, like animals, like animals)
***
So what you tryin' to do to me?
It's like we can't stop, we're enemies
But we get along when I'm inside you
(Eh, eh, eh)
***
You're like a drug, that's killing me
I cut you out entirely
But I get so high when I'm inside you
Yeah, you can start over, you can run free
You can find other fish in the sea
You can pretend it's meant to be
But you can't stay away from me
***
I can still hear you, making that sound
Taking me down, rollin' on the ground
You can pretend that it was me, but no
(Oh) Baby, I'm preying on you tonight
Hunt you down, eat you alive
Just like animals
Animals
Like animals, mals
***
Maybe you think that you can hide
I can smell your scent for miles
Just like animals
Animals
Like animals-mals
***
So if I run, it's not enough
You're still in my head, forever stuck
So you can do what you wanna do
(Eh, eh, eh)
I love your lies, I'll eat 'em up
But don't deny the animal
That comes alive when I'm inside you
***
Yeah, you can start over, you can run free
You can find other fish in the sea
You can pretend it's meant to be,
But you can't stay away from me
I can still hear you, making that sound
Taking me down, rollin' on the ground
You can pretend that it was me, but no
***
Baby, I'm preying on you tonight
Hunt you down, eat you alive
Just like animals
Animals
Like animals-mals
***
Maybe you think that you can hide
I can smell your scent for miles
Just like animals
Animals
Like animals-mals