Baby, I'm - Baby, I'm - Baby, I'm Eh (Baby, I'm - Baby, I'm - Baby, I'm) (Just like animals, like animals, like animals) (Just like animals, like animals, like animals) (Just like animals, like animals, like animals) (Just like animals, like animals, like animals) *** So what you tryin' to do to me? It's like we can't stop, we're enemies But we get along when I'm inside you (Eh, eh, eh) *** You're like a drug, that's killing me I cut you out entirely But I get so high when I'm inside you Yeah, you can start over, you can run free You can find other fish in the sea You can pretend it's meant to be But you can't stay away from me *** I can still hear you, making that sound Taking me down, rollin' on the ground You can pretend that it was me, but no (Oh) Baby, I'm preying on you tonight Hunt you down, eat you alive Just like animals Animals Like animals, mals *** Maybe you think that you can hide I can smell your scent for miles Just like animals Animals Like animals-mals *** So if I run, it's not enough You're still in my head, forever stuck So you can do what you wanna do (Eh, eh, eh) I love your lies, I'll eat 'em up But don't deny the animal That comes alive when I'm inside you *** Yeah, you can start over, you can run free You can find other fish in the sea You can pretend it's meant to be, But you can't stay away from me I can still hear you, making that sound Taking me down, rollin' on the ground You can pretend that it was me, but no *** Baby, I'm preying on you tonight Hunt you down, eat you alive Just like animals Animals Like animals-mals *** Maybe you think that you can hide I can smell your scent for miles Just like animals Animals Like animals-mals