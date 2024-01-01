Spent 24 hours, I need more hours with you
You spent the weekend getting even, ooh
We spent the late nights making things right between us
***
But now it's all good, babe
Roll that back wood, babe
And play me close
***
'Cause girls like you run 'round with guys like me
'Til sun down when I come through
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Girls like you love fun and, yeah, me too
What I want when I come through
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
***
Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah
I need a girl like you
***
I spent last night on the last flight to you (ey ya)
Took a whole day up trying to get way up, ooh
We spent the daylight trying to make things right between us
***
But now it's all good, babe
Roll that back wood, babe
And play me close, yeah
***
'Cause girls like you run 'round with guys like me
'Til sun down when I come through
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Girls like you love fun and, yeah, me too
What I want when I come through
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
***
Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
***
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
***
I need a girl like you
***
Maybe it's 6:45
Maybe I'm barely alive
Maybe you've taken my shit for the last time, yeah
Maybe I know that I'm drunk
Maybe I know you're the one
Maybe you thinking it's better if you drive
***
Oh, 'cause girls like you run 'round with guys like me
'Til sun down when I come through
I need a girl like you, yeah
***
'Cause girls like you run 'round with guys like me
'Til sun down when I come through
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Girls like you love fun and, yeah, me too
What I want when I come through
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
***
Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah
I need a girl like you, yeah yeah
Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah
I need a girl like you