Spent 24 hours, I need more hours with you You spent the weekend getting even, ooh We spent the late nights making things right between us *** But now it's all good, babe Roll that back wood, babe And play me close *** 'Cause girls like you run 'round with guys like me 'Til sun down when I come through I need a girl like you, yeah yeah Girls like you love fun and, yeah, me too What I want when I come through I need a girl like you, yeah yeah *** Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah I need a girl like you, yeah yeah Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah I need a girl like you *** I spent last night on the last flight to you (ey ya) Took a whole day up trying to get way up, ooh We spent the daylight trying to make things right between us *** But now it's all good, babe Roll that back wood, babe And play me close, yeah *** 'Cause girls like you run 'round with guys like me 'Til sun down when I come through I need a girl like you, yeah yeah Girls like you love fun and, yeah, me too What I want when I come through I need a girl like you, yeah yeah *** Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah I need a girl like you, yeah yeah Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah I need a girl like you, yeah yeah *** I need a girl like you, yeah yeah *** I need a girl like you *** Maybe it's 6:45 Maybe I'm barely alive Maybe you've taken my shit for the last time, yeah Maybe I know that I'm drunk Maybe I know you're the one Maybe you thinking it's better if you drive *** Oh, 'cause girls like you run 'round with guys like me 'Til sun down when I come through I need a girl like you, yeah *** 'Cause girls like you run 'round with guys like me 'Til sun down when I come through I need a girl like you, yeah yeah Girls like you love fun and, yeah, me too What I want when I come through I need a girl like you, yeah yeah *** Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah I need a girl like you, yeah yeah Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah I need a girl like you