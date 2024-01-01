Ooh, ooh ooh ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh *** You and I go hard At each other like we're going to war You and I go rough We keep throwing things and slamming the doors You and I get so damn dysfunctional we stop keeping score You and I get sick Yeah, I know that we can't do this no more, yeah *** But baby, there you go again, there you go again making me love you Yeah, I stopped using my head, using my head Let it all go Got you stuck on my body, on my body like a tattoo And now I'm feeling stupid, feeling stupid crawling back to you *** So I cross my heart, and I hope to die That I'll only stay with you one more night And I know, I said it a million times But I'll only stay with you one more night *** Try to tell you, "No" But my body keeps on telling you, "Yes" Try to tell you, "Stop" But your lipstick got me so out of breath I'll be waking up In the morning probably hating myself And I'll be waking up Feeling satisfied, but guilty as hell, yeah *** But baby there you go again, there you go again making me love you (Making me you love you) Yeah, I stopped using my head, using my head Let it all go (let it all go) Got you stuck on my body, on my body like a tattoo (Like a tattoo, yeah) And now I'm feeling stupid, feeling stupid crawling back to you (ah) *** So I cross my heart, and I hope to die (yeah) That I'll only stay with you one more night (oh-oh-oh) And I know, I've said it a million times (yeah) But I'll only stay with you one more night (yeah) *** Ooh, ooh ooh ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh Yeah, baby, give me one more night Ooh, ooh ooh ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh Yeah, baby, give me one more night Ooh, ooh ooh ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh Oh, yeah Yeah, baby, give me one more night Ooh, ooh ooh ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh Oh, yeah-yeah-yeah *** But baby there you go again, there you go again making me love you Yeah, I stopped using my head, using my head, let it all go Got you stuck on my body, on my body like a tattoo, yeah-yeah-yeah, yeah *** So I cross my heart, and I hope to die (oh-oh, oh-oh) That I'll only stay with you one more night (oh, oh-oh oh) And I know I've said it a million times (oh, I've said it a million times) But I'll only stay with you one more night (Yeah, baby, give me one more night) *** So I cross my heart and I hope to die (yeah, yeah) That I'll only stay with you one more night (yeah, yeah) And I know, I've said it a million times (yeah, yeah) But I'll only stay with you one more night (yeah, yeah) (I don't know, whatever)