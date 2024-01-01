I’m hurting, baby, I’m broken down I need your loving, loving I need it now When I’m without you I’m something weak You got me begging, begging I’m on my knees I don’t wanna be needing your love I just wanna be deep in your love *** And it’s killing me when you’re away, ooh,baby, 'Cause I really don’t care where you are I just wanna be there where you are *** And I gotta get one little taste Sugar Yes, please Won’t you come and put it down on me? I’m right here, 'cause I need Little love and little sympathy Yeah, you show me good loving Make it alright Need a little sweetness in my life Sugar Yes, please Won’t you come and put it down on me? My broken pieces You pick them up Don’t leave me hanging, hanging Come give me some When I’m without ya I’m so insecure You are the one thing, one thing I’m living for I don’t wanna be needing your love I just wanna be deep in your love *** And it’s killing me when you’re away, ooh,baby, 'Cause I really don’t care where you are I just wanna be there where you are *** And I gotta get one little taste Sugar Yes, please Won’t you come and put it down on me? I’m right here, 'cause I need Little love and little sympathy Yeah, you show me good loving Make it alright Need a little sweetness in my life Sugar! (Sugar!) Yes, please (Yes, please) Won’t you come and put it down on me? Yeah I want that red velvet I want that sugar sweet Don’t let nobody touch it Unless that somebody’s me I gotta be a man There ain’t no other way 'Cause girl you’re hotter than a southern *** California day I don’t wanna play no games I don’t gotta be afraid Don’t give me all that shy shit No make-up on That’s my Sugar Yes, please Won’t you come and put it down on me (down on me!)? I’m right here (right here), 'cause I need *** ('cause I need) Little love and little sympathy So, baby, you show me good loving *** Make it alright Need a little sweetness in my life Sugar! (Sugar!) Yes, please (Yes, please) Won’t you come and put it down on me? Sugar Yes, please Won’t you come and put it down on me? I’m right here, 'cause I need Little love and little sympathy Yeah, you show me good loving Make it alright Need a little sweetness in my life Sugar Yes, please Won’t you come and put it down on me?