Sugar Şarkı Sözleri
I’m hurting, baby, I’m broken down
I need your loving, loving
I need it now
When I’m without you
I’m something weak
You got me begging, begging
I’m on my knees
I don’t wanna be needing your love
I just wanna be deep in your love
***
And it’s killing me when you’re away, ooh,baby,
'Cause I really don’t care where you are
I just wanna be there where you are
***
And I gotta get one little taste
Sugar
Yes, please
Won’t you come and put it down on me?
I’m right here, 'cause I need
Little love and little sympathy
Yeah, you show me good loving
Make it alright
Need a little sweetness in my life
Sugar
Yes, please
Won’t you come and put it down on me?
My broken pieces
You pick them up Don’t leave me hanging, hanging
Come give me some
When I’m without ya
I’m so insecure
You are the one thing, one thing
I’m living for
I don’t wanna be needing your love
I just wanna be deep in your love
***
And it’s killing me when you’re away, ooh,baby,
'Cause I really don’t care where you are
I just wanna be there where you are
***
And I gotta get one little taste
Sugar
Yes, please
Won’t you come and put it down on me?
I’m right here,
'cause I need
Little love and little sympathy
Yeah, you show me good loving
Make it alright
Need a little sweetness in my life
Sugar! (Sugar!)
Yes, please (Yes, please)
Won’t you come and put it down on me?
Yeah
I want that red velvet
I want that sugar sweet
Don’t let nobody touch it Unless that somebody’s me I gotta be a man
There ain’t no other way
'Cause girl you’re hotter than a southern
***
California day
I don’t wanna play no games
I don’t gotta be afraid
Don’t give me all that shy shit
No make-up on That’s my Sugar
Yes, please
Won’t you come and put it down on me (down on me!)?
I’m right here (right here), 'cause I need
***
('cause I need)
Little love and little sympathy
So, baby, you show me good loving
***
Make it alright
Need a little sweetness in my life
Sugar! (Sugar!)
Yes, please (Yes, please)
Won’t you come and put it down on me?
Sugar
Yes, please
Won’t you come and put it down on me?
I’m right here, 'cause I need
Little love and little sympathy
Yeah, you show me good loving
Make it alright
Need a little sweetness in my life
Sugar
Yes, please
Won’t you come and put it down on me?