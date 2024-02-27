Matt Terry

Found the letter that you wrote Was in the pocket of my coat Ain't it funny how, only thing that's left of you now Said I was perfect, then you walked And I became an afterthought, oh oh Now I'm alone again, feel so alien You know I waited for you, waited for you Waited too long *** That's the thing about love The thing about love Just when you think you're in control It pulls you in and then it lets you go That's the thing about love The thing about love You don't always get it back So tell me how I'm gonna live like that (live like that) *** Doesn't matter what I do (doesn't matter what I do) All I think about is you, oh oh There's a hurricane every time I hear your name (every time I hear your name) Now I'm wide awake the whole night Thinking what I didn't do right Now I realise we never stood a chance (we never stood a chance) *** That's the thing about love, oh The thing about love Just when you think you're in control It pulls you in and then it lets you go That's the thing about love, oh The thing about love You don't always get it back So tell me how I'm gonna live like that (live like that) *** Does it make you feel like, feel like it was worth it? 'Cause it makes me feel like, feel like I don't deserve it Yeah I still need it, feel it And that's the thing about love, love, love, love Does it make you feel like, feel like it was worth it? 'Cause it makes me feel like, feel like I don't deserve it Yeah I still need it, feel it And that's the thing about love, love, love, love *** Does it make you feel like, feel like it was worth it? (Thing about love) 'Cause it makes me feel like, feel like I don't deserve it (Just when you think you're in control) Yeah I still need it, feel it (It pulls you in and then it lets you go) And that's the thing about love, love, love, love That's the thing about love The thing about love You don't always get it back So tell me how I'm gonna live like that