Matt Terry

Try Şarkı Sözleri
Found the letter that you wrote
Was in the pocket of my coat
Ain't it funny how, only thing that's left of you now
Said I was perfect, then you walked
And I became an afterthought, oh oh
Now I'm alone again, feel so alien
You know I waited for you, waited for you
Waited too long
***
That's the thing about love
The thing about love
Just when you think you're in control
It pulls you in and then it lets you go
That's the thing about love
The thing about love
You don't always get it back
So tell me how I'm gonna live like that (live like that)
***
Doesn't matter what I do (doesn't matter what I do)
All I think about is you, oh oh
There's a hurricane every time I hear your name (every time I hear your name)
Now I'm wide awake the whole night
Thinking what I didn't do right
Now I realise we never stood a chance (we never stood a chance)
***
That's the thing about love, oh
The thing about love
Just when you think you're in control
It pulls you in and then it lets you go
That's the thing about love, oh
The thing about love
You don't always get it back
So tell me how I'm gonna live like that (live like that)
***
Does it make you feel like, feel like it was worth it?
'Cause it makes me feel like, feel like I don't deserve it
Yeah I still need it, feel it
And that's the thing about love, love, love, love
Does it make you feel like, feel like it was worth it?
'Cause it makes me feel like, feel like I don't deserve it
Yeah I still need it, feel it
And that's the thing about love, love, love, love
***
Does it make you feel like, feel like it was worth it?
(Thing about love)
'Cause it makes me feel like, feel like I don't deserve it
(Just when you think you're in control)
Yeah I still need it, feel it
(It pulls you in and then it lets you go)
And that's the thing about love, love, love, love
That's the thing about love
The thing about love
You don't always get it back
So tell me how I'm gonna live like that