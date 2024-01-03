Meghan Trainor

… Hmm, hey, mmh Hey *** … Don't think about it Just move your body Listen to the music Sing, oh, ey, oh Just move those left feet Go ahead get crazy Anyone can do it Sing, oh, ey, oh *** … Show the world you've got that fire Feel the rhythm getting louder Show the world what you can do Prove to them you've got the moves I don't know about you *** … But I feel better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah Better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah Oh, we can do this together I bet you feel better when you're dancing? Yeah, yeah *** … Pa-pa-pa-da-da La-la-la-la-da-da La-la-la-la-da-da Pa-pa-da-da *** … When you finally let go And you slay that solo 'Cause you listen to the music Sing, oh, ey, oh 'Cause you're confident, babe And you make your hips sway We knew that you could do it Sing, oh, ey, oh *** … Show the world you've got that fire Feel the rhythm getting louder Show the world you can do Prove to them you've got the moves I don't know about you *** … But I feel better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah Better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah Oh, we can do this together I bet you feel better when you're dancing? Yeah, yeah *** … Pa-pa-pa-da-da La-la-la-la-da-da La-la-la-la-da-da Pa-pa-da-da *** … Pa-pa-pa-da-da La-la-la-la-da-da La-la-la-la-da-da Pa-pa-da-da *** … Ey Oh, ey, oh Oh, ey, oh I feel better when I'm dancing (Oh, ey, oh) I'm better when I'm dancing (Oh, ey, oh) Oh, ey, oh *** … I feel better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah Better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah Don't you know, we can do this together Bet you feel better when you're dancing? Yeah, yeah *** … Pa-pa-pa-da-da La-la-la-la-da-da La-la-la-la-da-da (You got to move it) *** … Pa-pa-pa-da-da La-la-la-la-da-da La-la-la-la-da-da I feel better when I'm dancing Better when I'm dancing Feel better when I'm, yeah, yeah