Meghan Trainor

… Hmm, hey, mmh
Hey
***
… Don't think about it
Just move your body
Listen to the music
Sing, oh, ey, oh
Just move those left feet
Go ahead get crazy
Anyone can do it
Sing, oh, ey, oh
***
… Show the world you've got that fire
Feel the rhythm getting louder
Show the world what you can do
Prove to them you've got the moves
I don't know about you
***
… But I feel better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah
Better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah
Oh, we can do this together
I bet you feel better when you're dancing? Yeah, yeah
***
… Pa-pa-pa-da-da
La-la-la-la-da-da
La-la-la-la-da-da
Pa-pa-da-da
***
… When you finally let go
And you slay that solo
'Cause you listen to the music
Sing, oh, ey, oh
'Cause you're confident, babe
And you make your hips sway
We knew that you could do it
Sing, oh, ey, oh
***
… Show the world you've got that fire
Feel the rhythm getting louder
Show the world you can do
Prove to them you've got the moves
I don't know about you
***
… But I feel better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah
Better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah
Oh, we can do this together
I bet you feel better when you're dancing? Yeah, yeah
***
… Pa-pa-pa-da-da
La-la-la-la-da-da
La-la-la-la-da-da
Pa-pa-da-da
***
… Pa-pa-pa-da-da
La-la-la-la-da-da
La-la-la-la-da-da
Pa-pa-da-da
***
… Ey
Oh, ey, oh
Oh, ey, oh
I feel better when I'm dancing (Oh, ey, oh)
I'm better when I'm dancing (Oh, ey, oh)
Oh, ey, oh
***
… I feel better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah
Better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah
Don't you know, we can do this together
Bet you feel better when you're dancing? Yeah, yeah
***
… Pa-pa-pa-da-da
La-la-la-la-da-da
La-la-la-la-da-da (You got to move it)
***
… Pa-pa-pa-da-da
La-la-la-la-da-da
La-la-la-la-da-da
I feel better when I'm dancing
Better when I'm dancing
Feel better when I'm, yeah, yeah