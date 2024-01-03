Dear Future Husband Şarkı Sözleri
Meghan Trainor
Dear Future Husband
Dear future husband
Here's a few things you'll need to know if you wanna be
My one and only all my life
***
Take me on a date
I deserve a break
And don't forget the flowers every anniversary
'Cause if you'll treat me right
I'll be the perfect wife
Buying groceries
Buy-buying what you need
***
You got that 9 to 5
But, baby, so do I
So don't be thinking I'll be home and baking apple pies
I never learned to cook
But I can write a hook
Sing along with me
Sing-sing along with me (hey)
***
You gotta know how to treat me like a lady
Even when I'm acting crazy
Tell me everything's alright
***
Dear future husband
Here's a few things you'll need to know if you wanna be
My one and only all my life
Dear future husband
If you wanna get that special lovin'
Tell me I'm beautiful each and every night (woo)
***
After every fight
Just apologize
And maybe then I'll let you try and rock my body right
Even if I was wrong
You know I'm never wrong
Why disagree?
Why, why disagree?
***
You gotta know how to treat me like a lady
Even when I'm acting crazy
Tell me everything's alright
***
Dear future husband
Here's a few things you'll need to know if you wanna be
My one and only all my life (hey, baby)
Dear future husband
Make time for me
Don't leave me lonely
And no, we'll never see your family more than mine
***
I'll be sleeping on the left side of the bed (hey)
Open doors for me and you might get some kisses
Don't have a dirty mind
Just be a classy guy
Buy me a ring
Buy-buy me a ring, babe
***
You gotta know how to treat me like a lady
Even when I'm acting crazy
Tell me everything's alright (woo)
***
Dear future husband
Here's a few things you'll need to know if you wanna be
My one and only all my life
Dear future husband
If you wanna get that special loving
Tell me I'm beautiful each and every night (that's right)
Oh, whoa
Future husband, better love me right