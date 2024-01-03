Meghan Trainor

Dear future husband Here's a few things you'll need to know if you wanna be My one and only all my life *** Take me on a date I deserve a break And don't forget the flowers every anniversary 'Cause if you'll treat me right I'll be the perfect wife Buying groceries Buy-buying what you need *** You got that 9 to 5 But, baby, so do I So don't be thinking I'll be home and baking apple pies I never learned to cook But I can write a hook Sing along with me Sing-sing along with me (hey) *** You gotta know how to treat me like a lady Even when I'm acting crazy Tell me everything's alright *** Dear future husband Here's a few things you'll need to know if you wanna be My one and only all my life Dear future husband If you wanna get that special lovin' Tell me I'm beautiful each and every night (woo) *** After every fight Just apologize And maybe then I'll let you try and rock my body right Even if I was wrong You know I'm never wrong Why disagree? Why, why disagree? *** You gotta know how to treat me like a lady Even when I'm acting crazy Tell me everything's alright *** Dear future husband Here's a few things you'll need to know if you wanna be My one and only all my life (hey, baby) Dear future husband Make time for me Don't leave me lonely And no, we'll never see your family more than mine *** I'll be sleeping on the left side of the bed (hey) Open doors for me and you might get some kisses Don't have a dirty mind Just be a classy guy Buy me a ring Buy-buy me a ring, babe *** You gotta know how to treat me like a lady Even when I'm acting crazy Tell me everything's alright (woo) *** Dear future husband Here's a few things you'll need to know if you wanna be My one and only all my life Dear future husband If you wanna get that special loving Tell me I'm beautiful each and every night (that's right) Oh, whoa Future husband, better love me right