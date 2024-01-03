Meghan Trainor

My genetics My genetics My genetics G-E-N-E-T-I-C *** Beauty queen since seventeen, at least to me I was born with it Maybelline is good to me, but I believe I was born with it *** I'm workin', workin, workin', I've been working on myself But I can't take cred 'cause it's from somebody else Watch me work it, work it, work it, I've been sweating on myself All them boys, all them girls, make them stop *** How you get that bod? Is it from God? Did you work real hard? G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S How you get that bass? Is it all fake? Made in LA G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S *** My DNA is graded A You see this face, I was born with it I ain't ashamed to say one day I might upgrade I could fuss with it *** I'm workin', workin, workin', I've been working on myself But I can't take cred 'cause it's from somebody else Watch me work it, work it, work it, I've been sweating on myself All them boys, all them girls, make them stop *** How you get that bod? Is it from God? Did you work real hard? (Oh) G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S How you get that bass? (How you get that?) Is it all fake? (Is it all fake?) Made in LA (oh) G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S *** My genetics My genetics My genetics G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S My genetics My genetics My genetics G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S *** My genetics My genetics My genetics G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S My genetics My genetics My genetics G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S *** How you get that bod? (How you get that bod?) Is it from God? (Is it from God?) Did you work real hard? (Did you work real hard?) G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S How you get that bass? Is it all fake? (Is it all fake?) Made in LA (made in LA) G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S *** My genetics (aye, aye) My genetics (is it from God?) My genetics G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S My genetics (aye, aye) My genetics (is it from God?) My genetics G-E-N-E-T-I-C-S