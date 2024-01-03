I'll Be Home Şarkı Sözleri
Meghan Trainor
I'll Be Home
Santa called to make sure I'm prepared
He said, "Winter love's spreading everywhere"
Summer came and took off with the spring
So now we start the Christmas caroling
***
I'll find my way back home and light up every tree
We will hang our stockings for you and one for me
'Cause Santa called to make sure I'm prepared
He said, "Pack your bags and tell them, you'll be there"
***
I'll be home (home) with my love this Christmas
I promise, I promise
I'll be home (home) with my love this Christmas
I promise, I promise I'll be home
Home (I'll be home), I'll be home
(I'll be home)
***
Santa called to make sure I'm prepared
He said, "Wrap the gifts with all your love and care"
The winter blows the snow up in the sky
But I won't let the wind delay my flight
***
I'll be home (home) with my love this Christmas
I promise, I promise
I'll be home (home) with my love this Christmas
I promise, I promise I'll be home (home)
I'll be home (home) I'll be home
I promise, I promise I'll be home (home)
I'll be home (home) I'll be home
(I'll be home)
***
Santa called to make sure I'm prepared
He said, "Pack your bags and tell him you'll be there"
***
I'll be home (home) with my love this Christmas (I'll be home)
I promise, I promise
I'll be home (home) with my love this Christmas (I'll be home)
I promise, I promise I'll be home (home)
I'll be home (home) I'll be home, home
I'll be home (home) with my love (home) this Christmas
I promise, I promise I'll be home