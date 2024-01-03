Meghan Trainor

Santa called to make sure I'm prepared He said, "Winter love's spreading everywhere" Summer came and took off with the spring So now we start the Christmas caroling *** I'll find my way back home and light up every tree We will hang our stockings for you and one for me 'Cause Santa called to make sure I'm prepared He said, "Pack your bags and tell them, you'll be there" *** I'll be home (home) with my love this Christmas I promise, I promise I'll be home (home) with my love this Christmas I promise, I promise I'll be home Home (I'll be home), I'll be home (I'll be home) *** Santa called to make sure I'm prepared He said, "Wrap the gifts with all your love and care" The winter blows the snow up in the sky But I won't let the wind delay my flight *** I'll be home (home) with my love this Christmas I promise, I promise I'll be home (home) with my love this Christmas I promise, I promise I'll be home (home) I'll be home (home) I'll be home I promise, I promise I'll be home (home) I'll be home (home) I'll be home (I'll be home) *** Santa called to make sure I'm prepared He said, "Pack your bags and tell him you'll be there" *** I'll be home (home) with my love this Christmas (I'll be home) I promise, I promise I'll be home (home) with my love this Christmas (I'll be home) I promise, I promise I'll be home (home) I'll be home (home) I'll be home, home I'll be home (home) with my love (home) this Christmas I promise, I promise I'll be home