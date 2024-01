Meghan Trainor

I found myself dreaming in silver and gold Like a scene from a movie that every broken heart knows We were walking on moonlight, and you pulled me close Split second and you disappeared and then I was all alone I woke up in tears with you by my side A breath of relief, and I realized No, we're not promised tomorrow *** So I'm gonna love you like I'm gonna lose you I'm gonna hold you like I'm saying goodbye Wherever we're standing, I won't take you for granted 'Cause we'll never know when, when we'll run out of time So I'm gonna love you like I'm gonna lose you (lose you) I'm gonna love you like I'm gonna lose you *** In the blink of an eye, just a whisper of smoke You could lose everything, the truth is you never know So I'll kiss you longer, baby (hey), any chance that I get I'll make the most of the minutes and love with no regret Let's take our time to say what we want (say what we want) Use what we got before it's all gone (all gone) 'Cause no (no), we're not promised tomorrow *** So I'm gonna love you like I'm gonna lose you (lose you) I'm gonna hold you (hey) like I'm saying goodbye Wherever we're standing (yeah), I won't take you for granted 'Cause we'll never know when, when we'll run out of time So I'm gonna love you (I'm gonna love you) Like I'm gonna lose you (like I'm gonna lose you) I'm gonna love you (love) like I'm gonna lose you *** I'm gonna love you (oh) Like I'm gonna lose you (like I'm gonna lose you) I'm gonna hold you like I'm saying goodbye Wherever we're standing, I won't take you for granted 'Cause we'll never know when, when we'll run out of time So I'm gonna love you (I'm gonna love you, baby) Like I'm gonna lose you (like I'm gonna lose you) I'm gonna love you (oh) like I'm gonna lose you