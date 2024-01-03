Meghan Trainor

I think it's so cute and I think it's so sweet
How you let your friends encourage you to try and talk to me
But let me stop you there, oh, before you speak
***
Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no, uh
You need to let it go, uh
You need to let it go, uh
Need to let it go, uh
Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no
You need to let it go, uh
You need to let it go, uh
Need to let it go, uh
Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
***
First you gonna say you ain't runnin' game
Thinking I'm believing every word
Call me beautiful, so original
Telling me I'm not like other girls
I was in my zone before you came along
Now I'm thinking maybe you should go
Blah, blah, blah
I be like nah to the ah to the no, no, no
***
All my ladies, listen up
If that boy ain't giving up
Lick your lips and swing your hips
Girl, all you gotta say is
***
My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no, uh
You need to let it go, uh
You need to let it go, uh
Need to let it go, uh
Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no
You need to let it go
You need to let it go
Need to let it go
Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
***
Thank you in advance, I don't wanna dance (nope)
I don't need your hands all over me (no, no)
If I want a man, then I'ma get a man
But it's never my priority (hey)
I was in my zone, before you came along
Don't want you to take this personal
Blah, blah, blah
I be like nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
***
All my ladies, listen up (all my ladies)
If that boy ain't giving up (ain't giving up)
Lick your lips and swing your hips (hey, hey, let's go)
Girl, all you gotta say is (woo)
***
My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no, uh
You need to let it go, uh
You need to let it go, uh
Need to let it go, uh
Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no
You need to let it go
You need to let it go
Need to let it go
Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no (I'm feeling)
***
Untouchable, untouchable (uh, I'm feeling)
Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling)
Untouchable, untouchable
I'm feeling
(Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no) hey, hey, hey
Feeling
Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling) (uh, I'm feeling)
Untouchable, untouchable (untouchable) (I'm feeling)
Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling)
(Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no, hey)
***
All my ladies, listen up (said, all my ladies)
If that boy ain't giving up (ain't giving up)
Lick your lips and swing your hips (no, no)
Girl, all you gotta say is (no, no)
***
My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no, uh (hey, oh)
You need to let it go, uh
You need to let it go, uh
Need to let it go, uh
Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no
You need to let it go
You need to let it go (baby)
Need to let it go
Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no
***
I'm feeling
Untouchable, untouchable (uh, I'm feeling)
Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling) (go away please, babe)
Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling)
Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no (ah, ah, to the, no, no, no, no)