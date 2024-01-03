Meghan Trainor

I think it's so cute and I think it's so sweet How you let your friends encourage you to try and talk to me But let me stop you there, oh, before you speak *** Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no, uh You need to let it go, uh You need to let it go, uh Need to let it go, uh Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no You need to let it go, uh You need to let it go, uh Need to let it go, uh Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no *** First you gonna say you ain't runnin' game Thinking I'm believing every word Call me beautiful, so original Telling me I'm not like other girls I was in my zone before you came along Now I'm thinking maybe you should go Blah, blah, blah I be like nah to the ah to the no, no, no *** All my ladies, listen up If that boy ain't giving up Lick your lips and swing your hips Girl, all you gotta say is *** My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no, uh You need to let it go, uh You need to let it go, uh Need to let it go, uh Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no You need to let it go You need to let it go Need to let it go Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no *** Thank you in advance, I don't wanna dance (nope) I don't need your hands all over me (no, no) If I want a man, then I'ma get a man But it's never my priority (hey) I was in my zone, before you came along Don't want you to take this personal Blah, blah, blah I be like nah to the ah to the, no, no, no *** All my ladies, listen up (all my ladies) If that boy ain't giving up (ain't giving up) Lick your lips and swing your hips (hey, hey, let's go) Girl, all you gotta say is (woo) *** My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no, uh You need to let it go, uh You need to let it go, uh Need to let it go, uh Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no You need to let it go You need to let it go Need to let it go Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no (I'm feeling) *** Untouchable, untouchable (uh, I'm feeling) Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling) Untouchable, untouchable I'm feeling (Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no) hey, hey, hey Feeling Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling) (uh, I'm feeling) Untouchable, untouchable (untouchable) (I'm feeling) Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling) (Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no, hey) *** All my ladies, listen up (said, all my ladies) If that boy ain't giving up (ain't giving up) Lick your lips and swing your hips (no, no) Girl, all you gotta say is (no, no) *** My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no, uh (hey, oh) You need to let it go, uh You need to let it go, uh Need to let it go, uh Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no You need to let it go You need to let it go (baby) Need to let it go Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no *** I'm feeling Untouchable, untouchable (uh, I'm feeling) Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling) (go away please, babe) Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling) Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no (ah, ah, to the, no, no, no, no)