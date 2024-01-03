Meghan Trainor

If you want my love He gotta do what he does If you want these sweet like sugar Gucci lips He gotta give it up I know you think I'm cool But I ain't one of the boys No, don't be scared that I'm gon' tie you down I need a little more *** Baby, don't call me your friend If I hear that word again You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed And I know girls ain't hard to find But if you think you wanna try Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye *** Give me that title, title Come on give me that title, title Better give me that title, title Come on give me that title, title *** If it ain't no thang I won't be hanging around But don't blow up my shit at 3 A.M. Saying how you need me no Don't call me boo Like you're some kind of ghost If you don't want me seeing other guys Well, here's what you need to know *** Baby, don't call me your friend If I hear that word again You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed And I know girls ain't hard to find But if you think you wanna try Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye *** Give me that title, title Come on give me that title, title Better give me that title, title Come on give me that title, title *** Ya said I'm a special kind of woman I'm loving what you got, but I'm hating what you doing Gotta understand that I'm looking for a man Who can get up on a bike, look Ma', no hands You gotta show me off, off But you embarrassed, if that's the case I'm all gone You gotta treat me like a trophy, put me on the shelf Or call me something else *** Baby, don't call me your friend If I hear that word again You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed And I know girls ain't hard to find But if you think you wanna try Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye *** Give me that title, title Come on give me that title, title Better give me that title, title Come on give me that title, title, hey *** Give me that title, title Come on give me that title, title Better give me that title, title Come on give me that title, title, hey