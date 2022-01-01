Master Of Puppets Şarkı Sözleri
Metallica
Master Of Puppets
End of passion play, crumbling away
I'm your source of self-destruction
Veins that pump with fear, sucking darkest clear
Leading on your death's construction
***
Taste me you will see
More is all you need
Dedicated to
How I'm killing you
***
Come crawling faster
Obey your master
Your life burns faster
Obey your master, master
***
Master of puppets, I'm pulling your strings
Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams
Blinded by me, you can't see a thing
Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream
Master, master
Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream
Master, master
***
Needlework the way, never you betray
Life of death becoming clearer
Pain monopoly, ritual misery
Chop your breakfast on a mirror
***
Taste me, you will see
More is all you need
Dedicated to
How I'm killing you
***
Come crawling faster
Obey your master
Your life burns faster
Obey your master, master
***
Master of puppets, I'm pulling your strings
Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams
Blinded by me, you can't see a thing
Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream
Master, master
Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream
Master, master (master)
***
Where's the dreams that I've been after?
(Master, master)
You promised only lies
(Laughter, laughter)
All I hear or see is laughter
(Laughter, laughter)
Laughing at my cries
Fix me!
***
Hell is worth all that, natural habitat
Just a rhyme without a reason
Never-ending maze, drift on numbered days
Now your life is out of season
***
I will occupy
I will help you die
I will run through you
Now I rule you too
***
Come crawling faster
Obey your master
Your life burns faster
Obey your master, master
***
Master of puppets, I'm pulling your strings
Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams
Blinded by me, you can't see a thing
Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream
Master, master
***
Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream
Master, master