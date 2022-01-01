End of passion play, crumbling away I'm your source of self-destruction Veins that pump with fear, sucking darkest clear Leading on your death's construction *** Taste me you will see More is all you need Dedicated to How I'm killing you *** Come crawling faster Obey your master Your life burns faster Obey your master, master *** Master of puppets, I'm pulling your strings Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams Blinded by me, you can't see a thing Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream Master, master Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream Master, master *** Needlework the way, never you betray Life of death becoming clearer Pain monopoly, ritual misery Chop your breakfast on a mirror *** Taste me, you will see More is all you need Dedicated to How I'm killing you *** Come crawling faster Obey your master Your life burns faster Obey your master, master *** Master of puppets, I'm pulling your strings Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams Blinded by me, you can't see a thing Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream Master, master Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream Master, master (master) *** Where's the dreams that I've been after? (Master, master) You promised only lies (Laughter, laughter) All I hear or see is laughter (Laughter, laughter) Laughing at my cries Fix me! *** Hell is worth all that, natural habitat Just a rhyme without a reason Never-ending maze, drift on numbered days Now your life is out of season *** I will occupy I will help you die I will run through you Now I rule you too *** Come crawling faster Obey your master Your life burns faster Obey your master, master *** Master of puppets, I'm pulling your strings Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams Blinded by me, you can't see a thing Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream Master, master *** Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream Master, master