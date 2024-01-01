Michael Bublé

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas Everywhere you go Take a look at the five and ten, it's glistening once again With candy canes and silver lanes that glow *** It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas Toys in every store But the prettiest sight to see is the holly that will be On your own front door *** A pair of Hopalong boots and a pistol that shoots Is the wish of Barney and Ben Dolls that'll talk and will go for a walk Is the hope of Janice and Jen And Mom and Dad can hardly wait for school to start again *** It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas Everywhere you go There's a tree in the Grand Hotel, one in the park as well It's the sturdy kind that doesn't mind the snow *** It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas Soon the bells will start And the thing that'll make 'em ring is the carol that you sing Right within your heart *** It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas Toys in every store But the prettiest sight to see is the holly that will be On your own front door *** Sure, it's Christmas once more