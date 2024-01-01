Michael Jackson

Chicago Şarkı Sözleri
I met her on the way to Chicago
Where she was all alone
And so was I so I asked her for her name
She smiled and looked at me
I was surprised to see
That a woman like that was really into me
***
She said she didn't have no man
Raised the kids the very best she can (she was lovin' me)
She told me she was all alone
Sad at home, she didn't have no phone (she was wantin' me)
She said just to give her a page
59 was the code she gave (She was lovin' me)
She lied to you, lied to me
'Cause she was lovin' me, lovin' me, yeah
***
I never would've thought she was living like that
Her words seemed so sincere
When I held her near she would tell me how she feels
It felt so real to me
This girl, she had to be
An angel sent from heaven just for me
***
She said she didn't have no man
Raised the kids the very best she can (She was lovin' me)
She told me she was all alone
Sad at home, she didn't have no phone (She was wantin' me)
She said just to give her a page
59 was the code she gave
She lied to you, lied to me
'Cause she was lovin' me, lovin' me, yeah
***
She tried to live a double life (she was lovin' me)
Lovin' me while she was still your wife (she was wantin' me)
She thought that lovin' me was cool
While you at work and the kids at school (she was lovin' me)
She said that it would never end
Tried to get me any way she can (she was wantin' me)
She lied to you, lied to me
'Cause she got a family, family, yeah
***
Why? No, alright
***
I didn't know she was already spoken for
'Cause I'm not that kind of man
I swear that I would have never looked her way
Now I feel so much shame
And know things have to change
You should know that I'm holding her to blame
***
She said she didn't have no man
Raised the kids the very best she can (holdin' her to blame)
She told me she was all alone
Sad at home, she didn't have no phone (holdin' her to blame)
She said just to give her a page
59 was the code she gave (holdin' her to blame)
She lied to you, lied to me
'Cause she was lovin' me, lovin' me, yeah (holdin' her to blame)
***
She tried to live a double life
Lovin' me while she was still your wife (holdin' her to blame)
She thought that lovin' me was cool
With you at work and the kids at school (holdin' her to blame)
She said that it would never end
Tried to get me any way she can (holdin' her to blame)
She lied to you, lied to me
'Cause she got a family, family, yeah
***
She said she didn't have no man
Raised the kids the very best she can (she was lovin' me)
She told me she was all alone
Sad at home, she didn't have no phone (she was lovin' me)
She said just to give her a page
59 was the code she gave
She lied to you, lied to me
'Cause she was lovin' me, lovin' me, yeah (she was lovin' me)
***
She tried to live a double life
Lovin' me while she was still your wife (she was wantin' me)
She thought that lovin' me was cool (she was lovin' me)
While you at work and the kids at school (she was lovin' me)
She said that it would never end
Tried to get me any way she can (she was wantin' me)
She lied to you, lied to me
'Cause she got a family, family, yeah