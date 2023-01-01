Michael Jackson

-
You know, I was
I was wondering, you know
If you could keep on
Because the force
It's got a lot of power
And it make me feel like, ah
It make me feel like, ooh
***
Lovely is the feelin' now
Fever, temperatures risin' now
Power (oh power) is the force, the vow
That makes it happen, it asks no questions why (ooh)
So get closer (closer now)
To my body now
Just love me
'Til you don't know how (ooh)
***
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough
***
Touch me and I feel on fire
Ain't nothin' like a love desire (ooh)
I'm melting (I'm melting)
Like hot candle wax
Sensation (oh sensation)
Lovely where we're at (ooh)
So let love take us through the hours
I won't be complainin' (ooh)
'Cause this is love power (ooh)
***
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough
***
Heartbreak enemy despise
Eternal (oh, eternal)
Love shines in my eyes
So let love take us through the hours
I won't be complainin'
'Cause your love is alright, alright
***
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough
***
Keep on, with the force, don't stop (don't stop, babe)
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough (oh, my baby)
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough
***
Lovely is the feeling now
I won't be complaining
The force is love power
***
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop (don't stop, darlin')
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop (go crazy, baby)
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop (keep on, now)
Don't stop 'til you get enough
***
Keep on, with the force, don't stop (keep on, darlin')
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop (love power, yeah)
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop (keep on, darlin')
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop (don't, no, no)
Don't stop 'til you get enough (keep up the power, yeah, ooh)
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough ('til you get enough, now)
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough (ooh)
Keep on, with the force, don't stop (yeah)
Don't stop 'til you get enough (oh, no)
Keep on, with the force, don't stop (yeah)
Don't stop 'til you get enough (keep on, baby)
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough (oh, 'til you get enough)
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop (keep on, darlin')
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop (oh, no)
Don't stop 'til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don't stop
Don't stop 'til you get enough
-
After all we've done
And after all we've been through
How could you leave me?
She's out of my life
She's out of my life, she's out of my life
And I don't know whether to laugh or cry
I don't know whether to live or die
And it cuts like a knife, she's out of my life
It's out of my hands, it's out of my hands
To think for two years, she was here
And I took her for granted, I was so cavalier
And the way that it stands she's of of my hands
So I've learned that love's not possession
And I learned, love won't wait
Now I've learned, that love needs expression
But I've learned too late and she's
Out of my life, she's out of my life
Damned in decision and cursed in pride
I kept my love for her, locked deep inside
And the way that it stands she's out of my hands
Damned in decision and cursed in pride
I kept my love for her locked real deep inside
And it cuts like a knife, oh yes it does
She's out of my life, she's out of my life
Please come back to me
-
Girl, close your eyes
Let that rhythm get into you
Don't try to fight it
There ain't nothing that you can do
Relax your mind
Lay back and groove with mine
***
You gotta feel that heat
And we can ride the boogie
Share that beat of love
***
I wanna rock with you (all night)
Dance you into day (sunlight)
I wanna rock with you (all night)
We're gonna rock the night away (rock, right)
***
Out on the floor
There ain't nobody there but us
Girl, when you dance
There's a magic that must be love
Just take it slow
'Cause we got so far to go
***
When you feel that heat
And we're gonna ride the boogie
Share that beat of love
***
I wanna rock with you (all night)
Dance you into day (sunlight)
I wanna rock with you (all night)
We gon' rock the night away (rock, right)
***
And when the groove is dead and gone (yeah)
You know that love survives
So we can rock forever, on
***
I wanna rock with you
I wanna groove with you
***
Wanna rock (all night)
With you, girl (sunlight)
Rock with you, rock with you, yeah (all night)
Dance the night away (rock, right)
***
I wanna rock with you, yeah (all night)
Rock you into day (sunlight)
I wanna rock with you (all night)
Rock the night away (rock, right)
***
Feel the heat, feel the beat (all night)
(Woo)
Rock you into day (sunlight)
I wanna rock (all night)
Rock the night away (rock, right)
-
Girlfriend
I'm gonna tell your boyfriend, yeah
Tell him (yoo-hoo)
Exactly what we're doin', yeah
Tell him what you do to me
Late at night when the wind is free
***
Girlfriend
I'm gonna show your boyfriend, yeah
Show him (yoo-hoo)
The letters I've been savin', yeah
Show him how you feel inside
And how love could not be denied, oh no
***
We're gonna have to tell him
You'll only be a girlfriend of mine
***
Do-doot-do-do-do-do-doot-do-do-do, ha
Do-doot-do-do-do-do-doot-do-do-do, ooh
Do-doot-do-do-do-do-doot-do-do-do, woo
***
We're gonna have to tell him
You'll only be a girlfriend of mine
***
Girlfriend
You better tell your boyfriend, yeah
Tell him (yoo-hoo)
Exactly what we're doin', yeah
Tell him what he needs to know
Or he may never let you go, yeah
***
We're gonna have to tell him
You'll only be a girlfriend of mine, ha
Do-doot-do-do-do-do-doot-do-do-do, hoo
Do-doot-do-do-do-do-doot-do-do-do, yeah, yeah, yeah
Do-doot-do-do-do-do-doot-do-do-do, yoo-hoo
***
I'm gonna be your boyfriend
Do-doot-do-do-do-do-doot-do-do-do (yoo-hoo)
You be my girlfriend, girlfriend
Do-doot-do-do-do-do-doot-do-do-do (yoo-hoo), woo
Do-doot-do-do-do-do-doot-do-do-do, woo
-
Ooh my honey
You got me workin' day and night
Ooh my sugar
You got me workin' day and night
***
Scratch my shoulder
It's aching, make it feel alright
When this is over
Lovin' you will be so right
***
I often wonder if lovin' you
Will be tonight
But what is love girl
If I'm always out of sight (ooh)
***
You got me workin' day and night
And I'll be workin'
From sun up to midnight
***
You got me workin' workin' day and night
You got me workin' workin' day and night
You got me workin' workin' day and night
You got me workin' workin' day and night
***
You say that workin'
Is what a man's supposed to do
And I say it ain't right
If I can't give sweet love to you, yeah ah
***
I'm tired of thinkin'
Of what my life's supposed to be (well)
Soon enough darlin'
This love will be reality (ah ah)
***
How can you live girl
'Cause love for us was meant to be (well)
Then you must be seein'
Some other guy instead of me (ooh)
***
You got me workin' day and night
And I'll be workin'
From sun up to midnight
You got me workin' workin' day and night
(Hold on)
You got me workin' workin' day and night
(I'm so tired tired now)
You got me workin' workin' day and night
(Hold on)
You got me workin' workin' day and night
(Hoo, hoo, hoo)
***
You say that workin'
Is what a man's supposed to do
And I say it ain't right
If I can't give sweet love to you
(Well, ah)
***
How can you live girl
'Cause love for us was meant to be (well)
Then you must be seein' (woo)
Some other guy instead of me (ooh)
***
And I'll be workin'
From sun up to midnight
***
You got me workin' workin' day and night
(Hold on)
You got me workin' workin' day and night
(I'm so tired tired now)
You got me workin' workin' day and night
You got me workin' workin' day and night
***
You got me workin' workin' day and night
(Girl)
You got me workin' workin' day and night
(I'm so tired tired now)
You got me workin' workin' day and night
You got me workin' workin' day and night
(How can I get to you)
-
When the world is on your shoulder
Gotta straighten up your act and boogie down
If you can't hang with the feelin'
Then there ain't no room for you this part of town
'Cause we're the party people night and day
Livin' crazy that's the only way
***
So tonight gotta leave that nine to five upon the shelf
And just enjoy yourself
Groove, let the madness in the music get to you
Life ain't so bad at all
If you live it off the wall
Life ain't so bad at all (live life off the wall)
Live your life off the wall (live it off the wall)
***
You can shout out all you want to
'Cause there ain't no sin in folks all getting loud
If you take the chance and do it
There there ain't no one who's gonna put you down
'Cause we're the party people night and day
Livin' crazy that's the only way
***
So tonight gotta leave that nine to five upon the shelf
And just enjoy yourself
Groove, let the madness in the music get to you
Life ain't so bad at all
If you live it off the wall
Life ain't so bad at all (live life off the wall)
Live your life off the wall (live it off the wall)
***
Do what you want to do
There ain't no rules it's up to you (ain't no rules it's all up to you)
It's time to come alive
And party on right through the night (all right)
***
Gotta hide your inhibitions
Gotta let that fool loose deep inside your soul
Want to see an exhibition
Better do it now before you get too old
'Cause we're the party people night and day
Livin' crazy that's the only way
***
So tonight gotta leave that nine to five upon the shelf
And just enjoy yourself
Groove, let the madness in the music get to you
Life ain't so bad at all
If you live it off the wall
Life ain't so bad at all (live life off the wall)
Live your life off the wall (live it off the wall)
***
So tonight gotta leave that nine to five upon the shelf
And just enjoy yourself
Come on and groove (yeah) and let the madness in the music get to you
Life ain't so bad at all
If you live it off the wall
***
So tonight gotta leave that nine to five upon the shelf
And just enjoy yourself
Come on and groove (yeah) and let the madness in the music get to you
Life ain't so bad at all
If you live it off the wall
-
It's the fallin' in love
That's making me high
It's the being in love that make me cry, cry, cry
You think we're fallin' in love
Got me fallin' in love
(Cry, cry, cry, cry, cry)
***
You're not like anybody I ever knew
But that don't mean that I don't know where we are
And though I find myself attracted to you
This time I'm trying not to go too far, 'cause
***
No matter how it starts, it ends the same
Someone's always doing someone more
Trading in the passion for that taste of pain
It's only gonna happen again
***
It's the fallin' in love that's makin' me high
It's the being in love that makes me cry, cry, cry
It's the fallin' in love that's makin' me high
It's the being in love that makes me cry, cry, cry
All night
***
And though I'm trying not to look in your eyes
Each time I do they kind of burn right through me
Don't want to lay down in a bed full of lies
And yet my heart is saying, "Come and do me"
***
Now we're just a web of mystery
A possibility of more to come
I'd rather leave the fantasy of what might be
But here I go falling again
***
It's the fallin' in love that's makin' me high
It's the being in love that makes me cry, cry, cry
It's the fallin' in love that's makin' me high
It's the being in love that makes me cry, cry, cry
***
It's the fallin' in love that's makin' me high
It's the being in love that makes me cry, cry, cry
It's the fallin' in love that's makin' me high
It's the being in love that makes me cry, cry, cry
***
I'm fallin' in love
I'm fallin', I'm fallin', I'm fallin'
(Yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah)
I'm fallin' in love
I'm fallin', I'm fallin', I'm fallin'
***
It's the fallin' in love that's makin' me high
It's the being in love that makes me cry, cry, cry
It's the fallin' in love that's makin' me high
It's the being in love that makes me cry, cry, cry
***
I'm fallin' in love
I'm fallin'
-
Looking in my mirror
Took me by surprise
I can't help but see you
Running often through my mind
Helpless like a baby
Sensual disguise
I can't help but love you
It's getting better all the time
***
I can't help it if I wanted to
I wouldn't help it even if I could
I can't help it if I wanted to
I wouldn't help it, no
I can't help it if I wanted to
I wouldn't help it even if I could
I can't help it if I wanted to
I wouldn't help it, no
***
Love to run my fingers
Softly while you sigh
Love came and possessed you
Bringing sparkles to your eyes
Like a trip to heaven
Heaven is the prize
And I'm so glad I found you, yeah
You're an angel in disguise
***
I can't help it if I wanted to
I wouldn't help it even if I could
I can't help it if I wanted to
I wouldn't help it, no
I can't help it if I wanted to
I wouldn't help it even if I could
I can't help it if I wanted to
I wouldn't help it, no
***
And I'm so glad I found you, yeah
You're an angel in disguise
***
I can't help it if I wanted to
I wouldn't help it even if I could
I can't help it if I wanted to
I wouldn't help it, no
I can't help it if I wanted to
I wouldn't help it even if I could
I can't help it if I wanted to
I wouldn't help it, no
***
I can't help it if I wanted to
I wouldn't help it even if I could
I can't help it if I wanted to
Wouldn't help it, no, no
I can't help it if I wanted to
I wouldn't help it even if I could
I can't help it if I wanted to
Wouldn't help it, no, no, no
-
Ah, on the floor and dance
Ah, on the floor and dance
***
So get on the floor
And dance with me (dance with me)
I love the way you shake your thing
Especially
***
There's a chance for dancin' all night long
There's a chance for groovin'
And it will be soothing with a song
Then why don't you just dance across the floor?
'Cause there's a chance for chances
And the chance is choosin'
And I sure would like just to groove with you
***
So get on the floor (on the floor)
And dance with me
I love the way you shake your thing
Especially
So get on the floor (get on the floor)
And dance with me
I love the way you shake that thing, girl
Especially
***
No need for rejection
Determined to be
Gonna groove, gonna move ya
Gonna say things to ya
Just wait and see
***
Then why don't you just dance across the floor
'Cause there's a chance for choices
And it's you I'm choosin'
And I sure would like just to groove with you
***
So get on the floor (on the floor and)
And dance with me
I love the way you shake your thing
Especially
***
So get on the floor
And dance with me
I love the way you shake that thing, girl (on the floor and)
Especially
***
Get up, won't you go and get down?
Shake your body, won't you go and get down?
Get up, won't you go and get down?
Shake your body, won't you go and get down?
Get up, won't you go and get down?
Shake your body, won't you go and get down?
***
Won't you go and get down?
Won't you go and get down?
Won't you go and get down?
Won't you go and get down?
Shake your body, won't you go and get down?
Get up, won't you go and get down?
Shake your body, won't you go and get down?
***
Get up, won't you go and get down?
Shake your body, won't you go and get down?
Won't you go and get down?
Won't you go and get down?
***
So get on the floor
And dance with me
I love the way you shake your thing, girl
Especially
So get on the floor
And dance with me
I love the way you shake that thing, girl
Especially
***
Get up, won't you go and get down?
Shake your body, won't you go and get down?
Get up, won't you go and get down? (And dance with me)
Shake your body, won't you go and get down?
Get up, won't you go and get down?
Shake your body, won't you go and get down?
Get up, won't you go and get down? (Especially)
Shake your body, won't you go and get down?
Get up, won't you go and get down?
Shake your body, won't you go and get down?
***
Get up, won't you go and get down?
Shake your body, won't you go and get down?
Get up, won't you go and get down?
Shake your body, won't you go and get down?
Get up, won't you go and get down? (Especially)
-
There's a stampede
And it's comin' after you
You can take it
If you only let your feelings through
***
So DJ spin the sounds
There ain't no way that you're gonna let us down
Gonna dance, gonna burn this disco out
***
Groove all night (woo)
Keep the boogie alright
Get that sound
Everybody just get on down
***
Got a hot foot
Better freak across the floor
Join the party
And we'll keep you movin', that's for sure
***
So DJ spin the sounds
There ain't no way that you're gonna sit us down
Gonna dance 'til we burn this disco out
***
Groove all night (groove on)
Keep the boogie alright
Get that sound
Everybody just get on down
***
Once you get the beat inside your feet
There ain't no way to stop, you movin' good
Now the weekend's come, it's time for fun
You got to groove just like you know you should
People now
***
Are you ready?
Won't you rock across the room
Got a feelin'
That we're gonna raise the roof off soon
***
Uh, so DJ spin the sounds
There ain't no way that you're gonna sit us down
Gonna dance 'til we burn this disco out
***
Groove all night
Keep the boogie alright (groove on)
Get that sound
Everybody just get on down
***
groove all night
Hee
Groove on
***
So DJ spin the sounds
There ain't no way that you're gonna sit us down
Gonna dance 'til we burn this disco out
***
Groove all night (groove on)
Keep the boogie alright
Gonna dance, gonna shout (groove on)
Gonna burn this this disco out
Get that sound
Everybody get down tonight
Gonna dance, gonna shout (get on down, get on down)
Gonna burn this this disco out (woo)
***
Groove all night (woo)
Keep the boogie alright
Gonna dance, gonna shout
Gonna burn this this disco out (get on down
Get that sound (woo)
Everybody get down tonight
Gonna dance, gonna shout (gonna dance now, gonna shout it now)
Gonna burn this disco out (ooh)
***
Groove all night (woo)
Keep the boogie alright
Gonna dance, gonna shout
Gonna burn this this disco out
Get that sound
Everybody get down tonight (yeah)
Gonna dance, gonna shout (get on down)
Gonna burn this this disco out