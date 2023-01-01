Michael Jackson

Don't Stop 'til You Enough You know, I was I was wondering, you know If you could keep on Because the force It's got a lot of power And it make me feel like, ah It make me feel like, ooh *** Lovely is the feelin' now Fever, temperatures risin' now Power (oh power) is the force, the vow That makes it happen, it asks no questions why (ooh) So get closer (closer now) To my body now Just love me 'Til you don't know how (ooh) *** Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough *** Touch me and I feel on fire Ain't nothin' like a love desire (ooh) I'm melting (I'm melting) Like hot candle wax Sensation (oh sensation) Lovely where we're at (ooh) So let love take us through the hours I won't be complainin' (ooh) 'Cause this is love power (ooh) *** Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough *** Heartbreak enemy despise Eternal (oh, eternal) Love shines in my eyes So let love take us through the hours I won't be complainin' 'Cause your love is alright, alright *** Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough *** Keep on, with the force, don't stop (don't stop, babe) Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough (oh, my baby) Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough *** Lovely is the feeling now I won't be complaining The force is love power *** Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop (don't stop, darlin') Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop (go crazy, baby) Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop (keep on, now) Don't stop 'til you get enough *** Keep on, with the force, don't stop (keep on, darlin') Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop (love power, yeah) Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop (keep on, darlin') Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop (don't, no, no) Don't stop 'til you get enough (keep up the power, yeah, ooh) Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough ('til you get enough, now) Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough (ooh) Keep on, with the force, don't stop (yeah) Don't stop 'til you get enough (oh, no) Keep on, with the force, don't stop (yeah) Don't stop 'til you get enough (keep on, baby) Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough (oh, 'til you get enough) Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop (keep on, darlin') Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop (oh, no) Don't stop 'til you get enough Keep on, with the force, don't stop Don't stop 'til you get enough

She's Out of My Life After all we've done And after all we've been through How could you leave me? She's out of my life She's out of my life, she's out of my life And I don't know whether to laugh or cry I don't know whether to live or die And it cuts like a knife, she's out of my life It's out of my hands, it's out of my hands To think for two years, she was here And I took her for granted, I was so cavalier And the way that it stands she's of of my hands So I've learned that love's not possession And I learned, love won't wait Now I've learned, that love needs expression But I've learned too late and she's Out of my life, she's out of my life Damned in decision and cursed in pride I kept my love for her, locked deep inside And the way that it stands she's out of my hands Damned in decision and cursed in pride I kept my love for her locked real deep inside And it cuts like a knife, oh yes it does She's out of my life, she's out of my life Please come back to me

Rock With You Girl, close your eyes Let that rhythm get into you Don't try to fight it There ain't nothing that you can do Relax your mind Lay back and groove with mine *** You gotta feel that heat And we can ride the boogie Share that beat of love *** I wanna rock with you (all night) Dance you into day (sunlight) I wanna rock with you (all night) We're gonna rock the night away (rock, right) *** Out on the floor There ain't nobody there but us Girl, when you dance There's a magic that must be love Just take it slow 'Cause we got so far to go *** When you feel that heat And we're gonna ride the boogie Share that beat of love *** I wanna rock with you (all night) Dance you into day (sunlight) I wanna rock with you (all night) We gon' rock the night away (rock, right) *** And when the groove is dead and gone (yeah) You know that love survives So we can rock forever, on *** I wanna rock with you I wanna groove with you *** Wanna rock (all night) With you, girl (sunlight) Rock with you, rock with you, yeah (all night) Dance the night away (rock, right) *** I wanna rock with you, yeah (all night) Rock you into day (sunlight) I wanna rock with you (all night) Rock the night away (rock, right) *** Feel the heat, feel the beat (all night) (Woo) Rock you into day (sunlight) I wanna rock (all night) Rock the night away (rock, right)

Girlfriend Girlfriend I'm gonna tell your boyfriend, yeah Tell him (yoo-hoo) Exactly what we're doin', yeah Tell him what you do to me Late at night when the wind is free *** Girlfriend I'm gonna show your boyfriend, yeah Show him (yoo-hoo) The letters I've been savin', yeah Show him how you feel inside And how love could not be denied, oh no *** We're gonna have to tell him You'll only be a girlfriend of mine *** Do-doot-do-do-do-do-doot-do-do-do, ha Do-doot-do-do-do-do-doot-do-do-do, ooh Do-doot-do-do-do-do-doot-do-do-do, woo *** We're gonna have to tell him You'll only be a girlfriend of mine *** Girlfriend You better tell your boyfriend, yeah Tell him (yoo-hoo) Exactly what we're doin', yeah Tell him what he needs to know Or he may never let you go, yeah *** We're gonna have to tell him You'll only be a girlfriend of mine, ha Do-doot-do-do-do-do-doot-do-do-do, hoo Do-doot-do-do-do-do-doot-do-do-do, yeah, yeah, yeah Do-doot-do-do-do-do-doot-do-do-do, yoo-hoo *** I'm gonna be your boyfriend Do-doot-do-do-do-do-doot-do-do-do (yoo-hoo) You be my girlfriend, girlfriend Do-doot-do-do-do-do-doot-do-do-do (yoo-hoo), woo Do-doot-do-do-do-do-doot-do-do-do, woo

Workin' Day and Night Ooh my honey You got me workin' day and night Ooh my sugar You got me workin' day and night *** Scratch my shoulder It's aching, make it feel alright When this is over Lovin' you will be so right *** I often wonder if lovin' you Will be tonight But what is love girl If I'm always out of sight (ooh) *** You got me workin' day and night And I'll be workin' From sun up to midnight *** You got me workin' workin' day and night You got me workin' workin' day and night You got me workin' workin' day and night You got me workin' workin' day and night *** You say that workin' Is what a man's supposed to do And I say it ain't right If I can't give sweet love to you, yeah ah *** I'm tired of thinkin' Of what my life's supposed to be (well) Soon enough darlin' This love will be reality (ah ah) *** How can you live girl 'Cause love for us was meant to be (well) Then you must be seein' Some other guy instead of me (ooh) *** You got me workin' day and night And I'll be workin' From sun up to midnight You got me workin' workin' day and night (Hold on) You got me workin' workin' day and night (I'm so tired tired now) You got me workin' workin' day and night (Hold on) You got me workin' workin' day and night (Hoo, hoo, hoo) *** You say that workin' Is what a man's supposed to do And I say it ain't right If I can't give sweet love to you (Well, ah) *** How can you live girl 'Cause love for us was meant to be (well) Then you must be seein' (woo) Some other guy instead of me (ooh) *** And I'll be workin' From sun up to midnight *** You got me workin' workin' day and night (Hold on) You got me workin' workin' day and night (I'm so tired tired now) You got me workin' workin' day and night You got me workin' workin' day and night *** You got me workin' workin' day and night (Girl) You got me workin' workin' day and night (I'm so tired tired now) You got me workin' workin' day and night You got me workin' workin' day and night (How can I get to you)

Off The Wall When the world is on your shoulder Gotta straighten up your act and boogie down If you can't hang with the feelin' Then there ain't no room for you this part of town 'Cause we're the party people night and day Livin' crazy that's the only way *** So tonight gotta leave that nine to five upon the shelf And just enjoy yourself Groove, let the madness in the music get to you Life ain't so bad at all If you live it off the wall Life ain't so bad at all (live life off the wall) Live your life off the wall (live it off the wall) *** You can shout out all you want to 'Cause there ain't no sin in folks all getting loud If you take the chance and do it There there ain't no one who's gonna put you down 'Cause we're the party people night and day Livin' crazy that's the only way *** So tonight gotta leave that nine to five upon the shelf And just enjoy yourself Groove, let the madness in the music get to you Life ain't so bad at all If you live it off the wall Life ain't so bad at all (live life off the wall) Live your life off the wall (live it off the wall) *** Do what you want to do There ain't no rules it's up to you (ain't no rules it's all up to you) It's time to come alive And party on right through the night (all right) *** Gotta hide your inhibitions Gotta let that fool loose deep inside your soul Want to see an exhibition Better do it now before you get too old 'Cause we're the party people night and day Livin' crazy that's the only way *** So tonight gotta leave that nine to five upon the shelf And just enjoy yourself Groove, let the madness in the music get to you Life ain't so bad at all If you live it off the wall Life ain't so bad at all (live life off the wall) Live your life off the wall (live it off the wall) *** So tonight gotta leave that nine to five upon the shelf And just enjoy yourself Come on and groove (yeah) and let the madness in the music get to you Life ain't so bad at all If you live it off the wall *** So tonight gotta leave that nine to five upon the shelf And just enjoy yourself Come on and groove (yeah) and let the madness in the music get to you Life ain't so bad at all If you live it off the wall

It's the Falling in Love It's the fallin' in love That's making me high It's the being in love that make me cry, cry, cry You think we're fallin' in love Got me fallin' in love (Cry, cry, cry, cry, cry) *** You're not like anybody I ever knew But that don't mean that I don't know where we are And though I find myself attracted to you This time I'm trying not to go too far, 'cause *** No matter how it starts, it ends the same Someone's always doing someone more Trading in the passion for that taste of pain It's only gonna happen again *** It's the fallin' in love that's makin' me high It's the being in love that makes me cry, cry, cry It's the fallin' in love that's makin' me high It's the being in love that makes me cry, cry, cry All night *** And though I'm trying not to look in your eyes Each time I do they kind of burn right through me Don't want to lay down in a bed full of lies And yet my heart is saying, "Come and do me" *** Now we're just a web of mystery A possibility of more to come I'd rather leave the fantasy of what might be But here I go falling again *** It's the fallin' in love that's makin' me high It's the being in love that makes me cry, cry, cry It's the fallin' in love that's makin' me high It's the being in love that makes me cry, cry, cry *** It's the fallin' in love that's makin' me high It's the being in love that makes me cry, cry, cry It's the fallin' in love that's makin' me high It's the being in love that makes me cry, cry, cry *** I'm fallin' in love I'm fallin', I'm fallin', I'm fallin' (Yeah, yeah, yeah) (Yeah, yeah, yeah) I'm fallin' in love I'm fallin', I'm fallin', I'm fallin' *** It's the fallin' in love that's makin' me high It's the being in love that makes me cry, cry, cry It's the fallin' in love that's makin' me high It's the being in love that makes me cry, cry, cry *** I'm fallin' in love I'm fallin'

I Can't Help It Looking in my mirror Took me by surprise I can't help but see you Running often through my mind Helpless like a baby Sensual disguise I can't help but love you It's getting better all the time *** I can't help it if I wanted to I wouldn't help it even if I could I can't help it if I wanted to I wouldn't help it, no I can't help it if I wanted to I wouldn't help it even if I could I can't help it if I wanted to I wouldn't help it, no *** Love to run my fingers Softly while you sigh Love came and possessed you Bringing sparkles to your eyes Like a trip to heaven Heaven is the prize And I'm so glad I found you, yeah You're an angel in disguise *** I can't help it if I wanted to I wouldn't help it even if I could I can't help it if I wanted to I wouldn't help it, no I can't help it if I wanted to I wouldn't help it even if I could I can't help it if I wanted to I wouldn't help it, no *** And I'm so glad I found you, yeah You're an angel in disguise *** I can't help it if I wanted to I wouldn't help it even if I could I can't help it if I wanted to I wouldn't help it, no I can't help it if I wanted to I wouldn't help it even if I could I can't help it if I wanted to I wouldn't help it, no *** I can't help it if I wanted to I wouldn't help it even if I could I can't help it if I wanted to Wouldn't help it, no, no I can't help it if I wanted to I wouldn't help it even if I could I can't help it if I wanted to Wouldn't help it, no, no, no

Get on the Floor Ah, on the floor and dance Ah, on the floor and dance *** So get on the floor And dance with me (dance with me) I love the way you shake your thing Especially *** There's a chance for dancin' all night long There's a chance for groovin' And it will be soothing with a song Then why don't you just dance across the floor? 'Cause there's a chance for chances And the chance is choosin' And I sure would like just to groove with you *** So get on the floor (on the floor) And dance with me I love the way you shake your thing Especially So get on the floor (get on the floor) And dance with me I love the way you shake that thing, girl Especially *** No need for rejection Determined to be Gonna groove, gonna move ya Gonna say things to ya Just wait and see *** Then why don't you just dance across the floor 'Cause there's a chance for choices And it's you I'm choosin' And I sure would like just to groove with you *** So get on the floor (on the floor and) And dance with me I love the way you shake your thing Especially *** So get on the floor And dance with me I love the way you shake that thing, girl (on the floor and) Especially *** Get up, won't you go and get down? Shake your body, won't you go and get down? Get up, won't you go and get down? Shake your body, won't you go and get down? Get up, won't you go and get down? Shake your body, won't you go and get down? *** Won't you go and get down? Won't you go and get down? Won't you go and get down? Won't you go and get down? Shake your body, won't you go and get down? Get up, won't you go and get down? Shake your body, won't you go and get down? *** Get up, won't you go and get down? Shake your body, won't you go and get down? Won't you go and get down? Won't you go and get down? *** So get on the floor And dance with me I love the way you shake your thing, girl Especially So get on the floor And dance with me I love the way you shake that thing, girl Especially *** Get up, won't you go and get down? Shake your body, won't you go and get down? Get up, won't you go and get down? (And dance with me) Shake your body, won't you go and get down? Get up, won't you go and get down? Shake your body, won't you go and get down? Get up, won't you go and get down? (Especially) Shake your body, won't you go and get down? Get up, won't you go and get down? Shake your body, won't you go and get down? *** Get up, won't you go and get down? Shake your body, won't you go and get down? Get up, won't you go and get down? Shake your body, won't you go and get down? Get up, won't you go and get down? (Especially)