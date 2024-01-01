Michael Jackson

There's a place in your heart And I know that it is love And this place could much brighter than tomorrow And if you really try You'll find there's no need to cry In this place, you'll feel there's no hurt or sorrow *** There are ways to get there If you care enough for the living Make a little space Make a better place *** Heal the world Make it a better place For you and for me and the entire human race There are people dying If you care enough for the living Make a better place for you and for me *** If you want to know why There's a love that cannot lie Love is strong, it only cares for joyful giving If we try, we shall see In this bliss, we cannot feel Fear or dread, we stop existing and start living *** Then it feels that always Love's enough for us growing Make a better world So make a better world *** Heal the world Make it a better place For you and for me and the entire human race There are people dying If you care enough for the living Make a better place for you and for me *** And the dream we were conceived in will reveal a joyful face And the world we once believed in will shine again in grace Then why do we keep strangling life Wound this Earth, crucify its soul? Though it's plain to see this world is heavenly Be God's glow *** We could fly so high Let our spirits never die In my heart, I feel you are all my brothers Create a world with no fear Together, we'll cry happy tears See the nations turn their swords into plowshares *** We could really get there If you cared enough for the living Make a little space To make a better place *** Heal the world Make it a better place For you and for me and the entire human race There are people dying If you care enough for the living Make a better place for you and for me *** Heal the world Make it a better place (Better place) For you and for me and the entire human race There are people dying If you care enough for the living Make a better place for you and for me *** Heal the world (Heal the world) Make it a better place (Better place) For you and for me and the entire human race (Oh, no) There are people dying (Oh) If you care enough for the living Make a better place for you and for me *** (Yeah) There are people dying (Oh) If you care enough for the living (Then) Make a better place for you and for me (Everyone, there are) There are people dying (Oh) If you care enough for the living Make a better place for you and for me *** (You and for me) Make a better place (You and for me) Make a better place (You and for me) Make a better place (You and for me) Heal the world we live in (You and for me) Save it for our children (You and for me) Heal the world we live in (You and for me) Save it for our children (You and for me) Heal the world we live in (You and for me) Save it for our children (You and for me) Heal the world we live in (You and for me) Save it for our children