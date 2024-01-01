Heal The World Şarkı Sözleri
Michael Jackson
Heal The World
There's a place in your heart
And I know that it is love
And this place could much brighter than tomorrow
And if you really try
You'll find there's no need to cry
In this place, you'll feel there's no hurt or sorrow
***
There are ways to get there
If you care enough for the living
Make a little space
Make a better place
***
Heal the world
Make it a better place
For you and for me and the entire human race
There are people dying
If you care enough for the living
Make a better place for you and for me
***
If you want to know why
There's a love that cannot lie
Love is strong, it only cares for joyful giving
If we try, we shall see
In this bliss, we cannot feel
Fear or dread, we stop existing and start living
***
Then it feels that always
Love's enough for us growing
Make a better world
So make a better world
***
Heal the world
Make it a better place
For you and for me and the entire human race
There are people dying
If you care enough for the living
Make a better place for you and for me
***
And the dream we were conceived in will reveal a joyful face
And the world we once believed in will shine again in grace
Then why do we keep strangling life
Wound this Earth, crucify its soul?
Though it's plain to see this world is heavenly
Be God's glow
***
We could fly so high
Let our spirits never die
In my heart, I feel you are all my brothers
Create a world with no fear
Together, we'll cry happy tears
See the nations turn their swords into plowshares
***
We could really get there
If you cared enough for the living
Make a little space
To make a better place
***
Heal the world
Make it a better place
For you and for me and the entire human race
There are people dying
If you care enough for the living
Make a better place for you and for me
***
Heal the world
Make it a better place (Better place)
For you and for me and the entire human race
There are people dying
If you care enough for the living
Make a better place for you and for me
***
Heal the world (Heal the world)
Make it a better place (Better place)
For you and for me and the entire human race (Oh, no)
There are people dying (Oh)
If you care enough for the living
Make a better place for you and for me
***
(Yeah) There are people dying (Oh)
If you care enough for the living
(Then) Make a better place for you and for me
(Everyone, there are) There are people dying (Oh)
If you care enough for the living
Make a better place for you and for me
***
(You and for me) Make a better place
(You and for me) Make a better place
(You and for me) Make a better place
(You and for me) Heal the world we live in
(You and for me) Save it for our children
(You and for me) Heal the world we live in
(You and for me) Save it for our children
(You and for me) Heal the world we live in
(You and for me) Save it for our children
(You and for me) Heal the world we live in
(You and for me) Save it for our children