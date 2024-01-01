Human Nature Şarkı Sözleri
Michael Jackson
Human Nature
Looking out across the night time
The city winks a sleepless eye
Hear her voice shake my window
Sweet seducing sighs
***
Get me out into the night time
Four walls won't hold me tonight
If this town is just an apple
Then let me take a bite
***
If they say why? Why?
Tell them that it's human nature
Why? Why does he do me that way?
If they say why? Why?
Tell them that it's human nature
Why? Why does he do me that way?
***
Reaching out to touch a stranger
Electric eyes are everywhere
See that girl, she knows I'm watching
She likes the way I stare
***
If they say why? Why?
Just tell them that it's human nature
Why? Why does he do me that way?
If they say why? Why?
Tell them that it's human nature
Why? Why does he do me that way?
***
I like livin' this way
I like lovin' this way
***
why? Oh, why?
(That way) why? Oh, why?
***
Looking out across the morning
The city's heart begins to beat
Reaching out, I touch her shoulder
I'm dreaming of the street
***
If they say why? Why?
Tell them that it's human nature
Why? Why does he do me that way?
If they say why? Why? (She's keeping him by, keeping him around)
Oh, tell 'em
Why? Why does he do me that way?
***
If they say why? Why?
Oh, why? Why does he do me that way?
***
If they say why? Why? (She's keeping him by, keeping him around)
Da-da-da-da-da-da-da
Why? Why does he do me that way?
I like living this way
Why? Oh, why? (That way)
Why? Oh, why? (That way)
Why? Oh, why? (That way)