Michael Jackson

Each time the wind blows I hear your voice so I call your name Whispers at morning Our love is dawning Heaven's glad you came *** You know how I feel This thing can't go wrong I'm so proud to say I love you Your love's got me high I long to get by This time is forever Love is the answer *** I hear your voice now You are my choice now The love you bring Heaven's in my heart At your call I hear harps And angels sing *** You know how I feel This thing can't go wrong I can't live my life without you *** I just can't hold on *** I feel we belong My life ain't worth living If I can't be with you *** I just can't stop loving you I just can't stop loving you And if I stop Then tell me just what will I do *** 'Cause I just can't stop loving you *** At night when the stars shine I pray in you I'll find A love so true *** When morning awakes me Will you come and take me? I'll wait for you *** You know how I feel I won't stop until I hear your voice saying "I do" *** "I do" This thing can't go wrong *** This feeling's so strong *** Well, my life ain't worth living *** If I can't be with you I just can't stop loving you I just can't stop loving you And if I stop Then tell me, just what will I do *** I just can't stop loving you *** We can change all the world tomorrow We can sing songs of yesterday I can say, "Hey farewell" to sorrow This is my life and I Want to see you for always *** I just can't stop loving you I just can't stop loving you If I can't stop! And if I stop Then tell me, just what will I do *** I just can't stop loving you I just can't stop loving you You know I do Then tell me, just what will I do