I Just Can't Stop Lovıng You Şarkı Sözleri
Michael Jackson I Just Can't Stop Lovıng You şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Michael Jackson I Just Can't Stop Lovıng You şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan I Just Can't Stop Lovıng You sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Michael Jackson
I Just Can't Stop Lovıng You
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Each time the wind blows
I hear your voice so
I call your name
Whispers at morning
Our love is dawning
Heaven's glad you came
***
You know how I feel
This thing can't go wrong
I'm so proud to say I love you
Your love's got me high
I long to get by
This time is forever
Love is the answer
***
I hear your voice now
You are my choice now
The love you bring
Heaven's in my heart
At your call
I hear harps
And angels sing
***
You know how I feel
This thing can't go wrong
I can't live my life without you
***
I just can't hold on
***
I feel we belong
My life ain't worth living
If I can't be with you
***
I just can't stop loving you
I just can't stop loving you
And if I stop
Then tell me just what will I do
***
'Cause I just can't stop loving you
***
At night when the stars shine
I pray in you I'll find
A love so true
***
When morning awakes me
Will you come and take me?
I'll wait for you
***
You know how I feel
I won't stop until
I hear your voice saying
"I do"
***
"I do"
This thing can't go wrong
***
This feeling's so strong
***
Well, my life ain't worth living
***
If I can't be with you
I just can't stop loving you
I just can't stop loving you
And if I stop
Then tell me, just what will I do
***
I just can't stop loving you
***
We can change all the world tomorrow
We can sing songs of yesterday
I can say, "Hey farewell" to sorrow
This is my life and I
Want to see you for always
***
I just can't stop loving you
I just can't stop loving you
If I can't stop!
And if I stop
Then tell me, just what will I do
***
I just can't stop loving you
I just can't stop loving you
You know I do
Then tell me, just what will I do