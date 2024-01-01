Michael Jackson

Liberian girl You came and you changed my world A love so brand new Liberian girl You came and you changed me girl A feeling so true *** Liberian girl You know that you came And you changed my world Just like in the movies With two lovers in a scene And she says, "Do you love me?" And he says so endlessly "I love you, Liberian girl" *** mh-mh, babe Ahh (ah, ah, ah, ah) Mh-mh, babe, alright *** Liberian girl More precious than any pearl Your love so complete Liberian girl You kiss me then, ooh, the world You do this to me *** Liberian girl You know that you came And you changed my world Just like in the movies With two lovers in a scene And she says, "Do you love me?" And he says so endlessly "I love you, Liberian girl" *** ooh, ooh, babe Ahh (ah, ah, ah, ah) *** Liberian girl You know that you came And you changed my world I wait for the day When you have to say, "I do" And I'll smile and say it too And forever will be true I love you, Liberian girl, all the time *** I love you Liberian girl, all of the time I love you Liberian girl, all the time I love you Liberian girl, all the time I love you (girl) I love you, baby I want you I love you, baby Ooh (girl) I love you, baby I want you, baby Ooh (girl)