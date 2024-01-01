Liberian Girl Şarkı Sözleri
Michael Jackson Liberian Girl şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Michael Jackson Liberian Girl şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Liberian Girl sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Michael Jackson
Liberian Girl
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Liberian girl
You came and you changed my world
A love so brand new
Liberian girl
You came and you changed me girl
A feeling so true
***
Liberian girl
You know that you came
And you changed my world
Just like in the movies
With two lovers in a scene
And she says, "Do you love me?"
And he says so endlessly
"I love you, Liberian girl"
***
mh-mh, babe
Ahh (ah, ah, ah, ah)
Mh-mh, babe, alright
***
Liberian girl
More precious than any pearl
Your love so complete
Liberian girl
You kiss me then, ooh, the world
You do this to me
***
Liberian girl
You know that you came
And you changed my world
Just like in the movies
With two lovers in a scene
And she says, "Do you love me?"
And he says so endlessly
"I love you, Liberian girl"
***
ooh, ooh, babe
Ahh (ah, ah, ah, ah)
***
Liberian girl
You know that you came
And you changed my world
I wait for the day
When you have to say, "I do"
And I'll smile and say it too
And forever will be true
I love you, Liberian girl, all the time
***
I love you Liberian girl, all of the time
I love you Liberian girl, all the time
I love you Liberian girl, all the time
I love you (girl)
I love you, baby
I want you
I love you, baby
Ooh (girl)
I love you, baby
I want you, baby
Ooh (girl)