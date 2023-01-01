Michael Jackson

When the world is on your shoulder Gotta straighten up your act and boogie down If you can't hang with the feelin' Then there ain't no room for you this part of town 'Cause we're the party people night and day Livin' crazy that's the only way *** So tonight gotta leave that nine to five upon the shelf And just enjoy yourself Groove, let the madness in the music get to you Life ain't so bad at all If you live it off the wall Life ain't so bad at all (live life off the wall) Live your life off the wall (live it off the wall) *** You can shout out all you want to 'Cause there ain't no sin in folks all getting loud If you take the chance and do it There there ain't no one who's gonna put you down 'Cause we're the party people night and day Livin' crazy that's the only way *** So tonight gotta leave that nine to five upon the shelf And just enjoy yourself Groove, let the madness in the music get to you Life ain't so bad at all If you live it off the wall Life ain't so bad at all (live life off the wall) Live your life off the wall (live it off the wall) *** Do what you want to do There ain't no rules it's up to you (ain't no rules it's all up to you) It's time to come alive And party on right through the night (all right) *** Gotta hide your inhibitions Gotta let that fool loose deep inside your soul Want to see an exhibition Better do it now before you get too old 'Cause we're the party people night and day Livin' crazy that's the only way *** So tonight gotta leave that nine to five upon the shelf And just enjoy yourself Groove, let the madness in the music get to you Life ain't so bad at all If you live it off the wall Life ain't so bad at all (live life off the wall) Live your life off the wall (live it off the wall) *** So tonight gotta leave that nine to five upon the shelf And just enjoy yourself Come on and groove (yeah) and let the madness in the music get to you Life ain't so bad at all If you live it off the wall *** So tonight gotta leave that nine to five upon the shelf And just enjoy yourself Come on and groove (yeah) and let the madness in the music get to you Life ain't so bad at all If you live it off the wall