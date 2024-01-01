Michael Jackson

It's close to midnight And something evil's lurking in the dark Under the moonlight You see a sight that almost stops your heart You try to scream But terror takes the sound before you make it You start to freeze As horror looks you right between the eyes You're paralyzed *** 'Cause this is thriller, thriller night And no one's gonna save you from the beast about to strike You know it's thriller, thriller night You're fighting for your life inside a killer, thriller tonight, yeah *** Ooh, ooh You hear the door slam And realize there's nowhere left to run You feel the cold hand And wonder if you'll ever see the sun You close your eyes And hope that this is just imagination Girl, but all the while You hear a creature creepin' up behind You're out of time *** 'Cause this is thriller, thriller night There ain't no second chance against the thing with forty eyes, girl Thriller, thriller night You're fighting for your life inside a killer, thriller tonight *** Night creatures call And the dead start to walk in their masquerade There's no escaping the jaws of the alien this time (they're open wide) This is the end of your life, ooh *** They're out to get you There's demons closin' in on every side They will possess you Unless you change that number on your dial Now is the time For you and I to cuddle close together, yeah All through the night I'll save you from the terror on the screen I'll make you see *** That this is thriller, thriller night 'Cause I can thrill you more than any ghoul would ever dare try Thriller, thriller night So let me hold you tight and share a killer, thriller Chiller, thriller here tonight 'Cause this is thriller, thriller night Girl, I can thrill you more than any ghoul would ever dare try Thriller, thriller night So let me hold you tight and share a killer, thriller, ow *** I'm gonna thrill you tonight Darkness falls across the land The midnight hour is close at hand Creatures crawl in search of blood To terrorize y'all's neighborhood (I'm gonna thrill you tonight) And whosoever shall be found Without the soul for getting down Must stand and face the hounds of hell And rot inside a corpse's shell *** I'm gonna thrill you tonight Thriller, ooh baby (thriller) I'm gonna thrill you tonight (thriller night) Thriller, all night, oh baby I'm gonna thrill you tonight Thriller, thriller night (oh baby) I'm gonna thrill you tonight Thriller, all night (oh baby) Thriller night, babe (thriller night, babe), ooh *** The foulest stench is in the air The funk of forty thousand years And grizzly ghouls from every tomb Are closing in to seal your doom And though you fight to stay alive Your body starts to shiver For no mere mortal can resist The evil of the thriller