Miley Cyrus

Mmm, mmm, mmm *** Flowers in hand, waiting for me Every word in poetry Won't call me by name, only baby The more that you give, the less that I need *** Everyone says I look happy When it feels right *** I know that you're wrong for me Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave I brought you down to your knees 'Cause they say that misery loves company It's not your fault I ruin everything And it's not your fault I can't be what you need Baby, angels like you can't fly down hell with me I'm everything they said I would be *** La-la-la I'm everything they said I would be *** I'll put you down slow, love you goodbye Before you let go, just one more time Take off your clothes, pretend that it's fine A little more hurt won't kill you *** Tonight, mother says, "You don't look happy" Close your eyes *** I know that you're wrong for me Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave I brought you down to your knees 'Cause they say that misery loves company It's not your fault I ruin everything And it's not your fault I can't be what you need Baby, angels like you can't fly down hell with me I'm everything they said I would be *** I know that you're wrong for me Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave I brought you down to your knees 'Cause they say that misery loves company It's not your fault I ruin everything (everything) And it's not your fault I can't be what you need Baby, angels like you can't fly down hell with me, oh *** Angels like you can't fly down hell with me