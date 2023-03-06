Angels Like You Şarkı Sözleri
Miley Cyrus
Angels Like You
Mmm, mmm, mmm
***
Flowers in hand, waiting for me
Every word in poetry
Won't call me by name, only baby
The more that you give, the less that I need
***
Everyone says I look happy
When it feels right
***
I know that you're wrong for me
Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave
I brought you down to your knees
'Cause they say that misery loves company
It's not your fault I ruin everything
And it's not your fault I can't be what you need
Baby, angels like you can't fly down hell with me
I'm everything they said I would be
***
La-la-la
I'm everything they said I would be
***
I'll put you down slow, love you goodbye
Before you let go, just one more time
Take off your clothes, pretend that it's fine
A little more hurt won't kill you
***
Tonight, mother says, "You don't look happy"
Close your eyes
***
I know that you're wrong for me
Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave
I brought you down to your knees
'Cause they say that misery loves company
It's not your fault I ruin everything
And it's not your fault I can't be what you need
Baby, angels like you can't fly down hell with me
I'm everything they said I would be
***
I know that you're wrong for me
Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave
I brought you down to your knees
'Cause they say that misery loves company
It's not your fault I ruin everything (everything)
And it's not your fault I can't be what you need
Baby, angels like you can't fly down hell with me, oh
***
Angels like you can't fly down hell with me