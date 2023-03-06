Miley Cyrus

Once had a love and it was a gas
It soon turned out, I had a heart of glass
Seemed like the real thing, only to find
Much o' mistrust, love's gone behind
***
Once had a love and it was divine
I soon found out that I was losing my mind
It seemed like the real thing, I was so blind
Much o' mistrust, love's gone behind
***
In between
What I find is pleasing and I'm feeling fine
Love is so confusing, there's no peace of mind
If I fear I'm losing you, it's just no good
You teasing like you do
***
Once had a love and it was a gas
Soon turned out, I had a heart of glass
Seemed like the real thing, only to find
Much o' mistrust, love's gone behind
***
Lost inside
Adorable illusion and I cannot hide
I'm the one you're using, please, don't push me aside
We could've made it cruising, ooh, yeah
***
Na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na
Na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na
Na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na
***
Yeah, riding high on love's true bluish light
Ooh-oh, ooh-oh
Ooh-oh, ooh-oh