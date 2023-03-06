Miley Cyrus

Once had a love and it was a gas It soon turned out, I had a heart of glass Seemed like the real thing, only to find Much o' mistrust, love's gone behind *** Once had a love and it was divine I soon found out that I was losing my mind It seemed like the real thing, I was so blind Much o' mistrust, love's gone behind *** In between What I find is pleasing and I'm feeling fine Love is so confusing, there's no peace of mind If I fear I'm losing you, it's just no good You teasing like you do *** Once had a love and it was a gas Soon turned out, I had a heart of glass Seemed like the real thing, only to find Much o' mistrust, love's gone behind *** Lost inside Adorable illusion and I cannot hide I'm the one you're using, please, don't push me aside We could've made it cruising, ooh, yeah *** Na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na Na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na Na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na *** Yeah, riding high on love's true bluish light Ooh-oh, ooh-oh Ooh-oh, ooh-oh