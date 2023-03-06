Miley Cyrus

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene I'm begging of you please don't take my man Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene Please don't take him just because you can *** Your beauty is beyond compare With flaming locks of auburn hair With ivory skin and eyes of emerald green Your smile is like a breath of spring Your voice is soft like summer rain And I cannot compete with you Jolene *** He talks about you in his sleep And there's nothing I can do to keep From crying when he calls your name Jolene *** And I can easily understand How you could easily take my man But you don't know what he means to me Jolene *** Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene I'm begging of you please don't take my man Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene Please don't take him just because you can *** You could have your choice of men But I could never love again He's the only one for me Jolene *** I had to have this talk with you My happiness depends on you And whatever you decide to do Jolene *** Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene I'm begging of you please don't take my man Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene Please don't take him even though you can Jolene, Jolene