Miley Cyrus

Jolene Şarkı Sözleri
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I'm begging of you please don't take my man
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
Please don't take him just because you can
***
Your beauty is beyond compare
With flaming locks of auburn hair
With ivory skin and eyes of emerald green
Your smile is like a breath of spring
Your voice is soft like summer rain
And I cannot compete with you
Jolene
***
He talks about you in his sleep
And there's nothing I can do to keep
From crying when he calls your name
Jolene
***
And I can easily understand
How you could easily take my man
But you don't know what he means to me
Jolene
***
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I'm begging of you please don't take my man
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
Please don't take him just because you can
***
You could have your choice of men
But I could never love again
He's the only one for me
Jolene
***
I had to have this talk with you
My happiness depends on you
And whatever you decide to do
Jolene
***
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I'm begging of you please don't take my man
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
Please don't take him even though you can
Jolene, Jolene