Miley Cyrus

Hallelujah, I'm a freak, I'm a freak, hallelujah
Every day of the week, I'ma do ya like I want to
I'm a Nile crocodile, a Piranha
***
Oh my god, she got the power
Oh, look at her, she got the power
So, so, so
***
Don't f- with my freedom
I came up to get me some
I'm nasty, I'm evil
Must be something in the water
Or that I'm my mother's daughter
***
***
So, back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
***
Hallelujah, I'm a witch, I'm a witch, hallelujah
Swish, swish, I'm a three-point shooter, I blow through ya
Like a hot wind out in the bayou, ya
***
Oh my god, she got the power
Well, look at her, she got the power
***
***
***
My mama always told me that I'd make it
That I'd make it, so I made it
I put my back into it, my heart in it
So I did it, yeah, I did it
***
***
Don't f- with my freedom
I came up to get me some
I'm nasty, I'm evil
Must be something in the water
Or that I'm my mother's daughter
***
***
Swish, swish (ow)