Miley Cyrus

Hallelujah, I'm a freak, I'm a freak, hallelujah Every day of the week, I'ma do ya like I want to I'm a Nile crocodile, a Piranha *** Oh my god, she got the power Oh, look at her, she got the power So, so, so *** Don't f- with my freedom I came up to get me some I'm nasty, I'm evil Must be something in the water Or that I'm my mother's daughter *** Don't f- with my freedom I came up to get me some I'm nasty, I'm evil Must be something in the water Or that I'm my mother's daughter *** So, back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh *** Hallelujah, I'm a witch, I'm a witch, hallelujah Swish, swish, I'm a three-point shooter, I blow through ya Like a hot wind out in the bayou, ya *** Oh my god, she got the power Well, look at her, she got the power *** Don't f- with my freedom I came up to get me some I'm nasty, I'm evil Must be something in the water Or that I'm my mother's daughter *** Don't f- with my freedom I came up to get me some I'm nasty, I'm evil Must be something in the water Or that I'm my mother's daughter *** So, back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh *** My mama always told me that I'd make it That I'd make it, so I made it I put my back into it, my heart in it So I did it, yeah, I did it *** My mama always told me that I'd make it That I'd make it, so I made it I put my back into it, my heart in it So I did it, yeah, I did it *** Don't f- with my freedom I came up to get me some I'm nasty, I'm evil Must be something in the water Or that I'm my mother's daughter *** Don't f- with my freedom Oh my god, oh my god Don't f- with my freedom Oh my god, oh my god *** Don't f- with my freedom Oh my god, oh my god Don't f- with my freedom Oh my god, oh my god *** Swish, swish (ow)