Miley Cyrus

This world can't hurt you Cuts you deep and leaves a scar Things fall apart, nothing breaks like a heart This song is for all my friends in Ukraine *** I heard you on the phone last night We live and die by pretty lies, you know it We both know it This silver bullet cigarettes This burning house, there's nothing left And it's smoking, we both know it We got all night to fall in love Just like that we'd fall apart We're broken, we're broken *** Ooh, and nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now *** There's broken silence By thunder crashing in the dark (crash in the dark) This broken record Spin endless circles in the bar (spin 'round in the bar) This world can't hurt you It cuts you deep and leaves a scar Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart Nothing breaks like a heart *** We'll leave each other cold as ice and high and dry The desert wind is blowing You tryin' to get me wet? (Is blowing) Remember what you said to me Drunk in love in Tennessee I hold it, we both know it *** Ooh, and nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now Ooh, yeah, nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now *** There's broken silence By thunder crashing in the dark (crash in the dark) This broken record Spin endless circles in the bar (spin 'round in the bar) This world can't hurt you It cuts you deep and leaves a scar Things fall a apart, but nothing breaks like a heart Nothing breaks like a heart *** Nothing breaks like a heart Nothing breaks like a heart *** Ooh, yeah, nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now Ooh, yeah, nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now *** There's broken silence By thunder crashing in the dark (crash in the dark) This broken record Spin endless circles in the bar (spin 'round in the bar) This world can't hurt you It cuts you deep and leaves a scar Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart *** Nothing breaks like a heart Nothing breaks like a heart Nothing breaks like a heart