Nothing Breaks Like a Heart feat. Mark Ronson Şarkı Sözleri
Miley Cyrus
Nothing Breaks Like a Heart feat. Mark Ronson
This world can't hurt you
Cuts you deep and leaves a scar
Things fall apart, nothing breaks like a heart
This song is for all my friends in Ukraine
***
I heard you on the phone last night
We live and die by pretty lies, you know it
We both know it
This silver bullet cigarettes
This burning house, there's nothing left
And it's smoking, we both know it
We got all night to fall in love
Just like that we'd fall apart
We're broken, we're broken
***
Ooh, and nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now
***
There's broken silence
By thunder crashing in the dark (crash in the dark)
This broken record
Spin endless circles in the bar (spin 'round in the bar)
This world can't hurt you
It cuts you deep and leaves a scar
Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart
Nothing breaks like a heart
***
We'll leave each other cold as ice and high and dry
The desert wind is blowing
You tryin' to get me wet? (Is blowing)
Remember what you said to me
Drunk in love in Tennessee
I hold it, we both know it
***
Ooh, and nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now
Ooh, yeah, nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now
***
There's broken silence
By thunder crashing in the dark (crash in the dark)
This broken record
Spin endless circles in the bar (spin 'round in the bar)
This world can't hurt you
It cuts you deep and leaves a scar
Things fall a apart, but nothing breaks like a heart
Nothing breaks like a heart
***
Nothing breaks like a heart
Nothing breaks like a heart
***
Ooh, yeah, nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now
Ooh, yeah, nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now
***
There's broken silence
By thunder crashing in the dark (crash in the dark)
This broken record
Spin endless circles in the bar (spin 'round in the bar)
This world can't hurt you
It cuts you deep and leaves a scar
Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart
***
Nothing breaks like a heart
Nothing breaks like a heart
Nothing breaks like a heart