Miley Cyrus

I hopped off the plane at LAX With a dream and my cardigan Welcome to the land of fame excess (woah) Am I gonna fit in? Jumped in the cab, here I am for the first time Look to my right, and I see the Hollywood sign This is all so crazy Everybody seems so famous *** My tummy's turnin' and I'm feelin' kinda homesick Too much pressure and I'm nervous That's when the taxi man turned on the radio And a Jay-Z song was on And a Jay-Z song was on And a Jay-Z song was on *** So I put my hands up They're playin' my song, the butterflies fly away I'm noddin' my head like, yeah Movin' my hips like, yeah I got my hands up, they're playin' my song They know I'm gonna be okay Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A. Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A. *** Get to the club in my taxi cab Everybody's looking at me now Like, "Who's that chick that's rockin' kicks? She gotta be from out of town" So hard with my girls not around me It's definitely not a Nashville party 'Cause all I see are stilettos I guess I never got the memo *** My tummy's turnin' and I'm feelin' kinda homesick Too much pressure and I'm nervous That's when the DJ dropped my favorite tune And a Britney song was on And a Britney song was on And a Britney song was on *** So I put my hands up They're playin' my song, the butterflies fly away I'm noddin' my head like, yeah Movin' my hips like, yeah I got my hands up, they're playin' my song They know I'm gonna be okay Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A. Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A. *** Feel like hoppin' on a flight (on a flight) Back to my hometown tonight (town tonight) Something stops me every time (every time) The DJ plays my song and I feel alright *** So I put my hands up They're playin' my song, the butterflies fly away I'm noddin' my head like, yeah (noddin' my head) Movin' my hips like, yeah (ooh, yeah) I got my hands up, they're playin' my song They know I'm gonna be okay (gonna be okay) Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A. Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A. *** So I put my hands up They're playin' my song, the butterflies fly away (flying away) I'm noddin' my head like, yeah (noddin' my head like, yeah) Movin' my hips like, yeah (movin' my hips like, yeah) I got my hands up, they're playin' my song They know I'm gonna be okay (I'm gonna be okay) Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A. Yeah (ha-ha-ha-ha), it's a party in the U.S.A.