Party In The U.S.A Şarkı Sözleri
Miley Cyrus
Party In The U.S.A
I hopped off the plane at LAX
With a dream and my cardigan
Welcome to the land of fame excess (woah)
Am I gonna fit in?
Jumped in the cab, here I am for the first time
Look to my right, and I see the Hollywood sign
This is all so crazy
Everybody seems so famous
***
My tummy's turnin' and I'm feelin' kinda homesick
Too much pressure and I'm nervous
That's when the taxi man turned on the radio
And a Jay-Z song was on
And a Jay-Z song was on
And a Jay-Z song was on
***
So I put my hands up
They're playin' my song, the butterflies fly away
I'm noddin' my head like, yeah
Movin' my hips like, yeah
I got my hands up, they're playin' my song
They know I'm gonna be okay
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.
***
Get to the club in my taxi cab
Everybody's looking at me now
Like, "Who's that chick that's rockin' kicks?
She gotta be from out of town"
So hard with my girls not around me
It's definitely not a Nashville party
'Cause all I see are stilettos
I guess I never got the memo
***
My tummy's turnin' and I'm feelin' kinda homesick
Too much pressure and I'm nervous
That's when the DJ dropped my favorite tune
And a Britney song was on
And a Britney song was on
And a Britney song was on
***
So I put my hands up
They're playin' my song, the butterflies fly away
I'm noddin' my head like, yeah
Movin' my hips like, yeah
I got my hands up, they're playin' my song
They know I'm gonna be okay
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.
***
Feel like hoppin' on a flight (on a flight)
Back to my hometown tonight (town tonight)
Something stops me every time (every time)
The DJ plays my song and I feel alright
***
So I put my hands up
They're playin' my song, the butterflies fly away
I'm noddin' my head like, yeah (noddin' my head)
Movin' my hips like, yeah (ooh, yeah)
I got my hands up, they're playin' my song
They know I'm gonna be okay (gonna be okay)
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.
***
So I put my hands up
They're playin' my song, the butterflies fly away (flying away)
I'm noddin' my head like, yeah (noddin' my head like, yeah)
Movin' my hips like, yeah (movin' my hips like, yeah)
I got my hands up, they're playin' my song
They know I'm gonna be okay (I'm gonna be okay)
Yeah, it's a party in the U.S.A.
Yeah (ha-ha-ha-ha), it's a party in the U.S.A.