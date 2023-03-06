Miley Cyrus

The Climb Şarkı Sözleri
I can almost see it
That dream I'm dreaming
But there's a voice inside my head saying
You'll never reach it
***
Every step I'm taking
Every move I make feels
Lost with no direction
My faith is shaking
***
But I, I gotta keep trying
Gotta keep my head held high
***
There's always gonna be another mountain
I'm always gonna wanna make it move
Always gonna be an uphill battle
Sometimes I'm gonna have to lose
Ain't about how fast I get there
Ain't about what's waiting on the other side
It's the climb
***
The struggles I'm facing
The chances I'm taking
Sometimes might knock me down, but
No, I'm not breaking
***
I may not know it
But these are the moments, that
I'm gonna remember most, yeah
Just gotta keep going
***
And I, I gotta be strong
Just keep pushing on, 'cause
***
There's always gonna be another mountain
I'm always gonna wanna make it move
Always gonna be an uphill battle
Sometimes I'm gonna have to lose
Ain't about how fast I get there
Ain't about what's waiting on the other side
It's the climb
***
Yeah
***
There's always gonna be another mountain
I'm always gonna wanna make it move
Always gonna be an uphill battle
Sometimes you're gonna have to lose
Ain't about how fast I get there
Ain't about what's waiting on the other side
It's the climb
Yeah, yeah
***
Keep on moving, keep climbing
Keep the faith, baby
It's all about, it's all about the climb
Keep your faith, keep your faith
Whoa