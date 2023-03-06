Miley Cyrus

I can almost see it That dream I'm dreaming But there's a voice inside my head saying You'll never reach it *** Every step I'm taking Every move I make feels Lost with no direction My faith is shaking *** But I, I gotta keep trying Gotta keep my head held high *** There's always gonna be another mountain I'm always gonna wanna make it move Always gonna be an uphill battle Sometimes I'm gonna have to lose Ain't about how fast I get there Ain't about what's waiting on the other side It's the climb *** The struggles I'm facing The chances I'm taking Sometimes might knock me down, but No, I'm not breaking *** I may not know it But these are the moments, that I'm gonna remember most, yeah Just gotta keep going *** And I, I gotta be strong Just keep pushing on, 'cause *** There's always gonna be another mountain I'm always gonna wanna make it move Always gonna be an uphill battle Sometimes I'm gonna have to lose Ain't about how fast I get there Ain't about what's waiting on the other side It's the climb *** Yeah *** There's always gonna be another mountain I'm always gonna wanna make it move Always gonna be an uphill battle Sometimes you're gonna have to lose Ain't about how fast I get there Ain't about what's waiting on the other side It's the climb Yeah, yeah *** Keep on moving, keep climbing Keep the faith, baby It's all about, it's all about the climb Keep your faith, keep your faith Whoa