Miley Cyrus

It's our party, we can do what we want (EarDrummers)
It's our party, we can say what we want (Mike WiLL Made-It)
It's our party, we can love who we want
We can kiss who we want
We can screw who we want
***
***
Red cups and sweaty bodies everywhere
Hands in the air like we don't care
'Cause we came to have so much fun now (hey, hey, hey)
Bet somebody here might get some now
If you're not ready to go home
Can I get a "Hell no" (Hell no)
'Cause we gonna go all night
'Til we see the sunlight, alright (hey, hey, hey)
***
So la-da-di-da-di, we like to party
Dancing with Molly
Doing whatever we want
This is our house
This is our rules
***
And we can't stop (whoa)
And we won't stop (whoa)
Can't you see it's we who own the night?
Can't you see it we who 'bout that life?
And we can't stop (whoa)
And we won't stop (whoa)
We run things, things don't run we
Don't take nothing from nobody, yeah, yeah
***
***
To my home girls here with the big butts
Shaking it like we at a strip club
Remember only God can judge us
Forget the haters 'cause somebody loves ya
And everyone in line in the bathroom
Tryna get a line in the bathroom
We all so turned up here
Getting turned up, yeah, yeah, yeah
**
***
***
***
It's our party, we can do what we want to
It's our house, we can love who we want to
It's our song, we can sing if we want to
It's my mouth, I can say what I want to
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, eh
***
Yeah, yeah