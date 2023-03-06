When I Look at You Şarkı Sözleri
Miley Cyrus
When I Look at You
-
Everybody needs inspiration
Everybody needs a song
A beautiful melody
When the night's so long
***
'Cause there is no guarantee
That this life is easy
***
Yeah, when my world is falling apart
When there's no light to break up the dark
That's when I, I
I look at you
***
When the waves
Are flooding the shore and I can't
Find my way home anymore
That's when I, I
I look at you
***
When I look at you, I see forgiveness
I see the truth
You love me for who I am
Like the stars hold the moon
Right there where they belong
And I know I'm not alone
***
Yeah, when my world is falling apart
When there's no light to break up the dark
That's when I, I
I look at you
***
When the waves
Are flooding the shore and I can't
Find my way home anymore
That's when I, I
I look at you
***
You appear just like a dream to me
Just like Kaleidoscope colors that
Cover me, all I need
Every breath that I breathe
Don't you know you're beautiful?
***
Yeah, yeah, yeah
***
When the waves
Are flooding the shore and I can't
Find my way home anymore
That's when I, I
I look at you
I look at you
***
You appear just like a dream
To me