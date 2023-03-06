Miley Cyrus

Everybody needs inspiration Everybody needs a song A beautiful melody When the night's so long *** 'Cause there is no guarantee That this life is easy *** Yeah, when my world is falling apart When there's no light to break up the dark That's when I, I I look at you *** When the waves Are flooding the shore and I can't Find my way home anymore That's when I, I I look at you *** When I look at you, I see forgiveness I see the truth You love me for who I am Like the stars hold the moon Right there where they belong And I know I'm not alone *** Yeah, when my world is falling apart When there's no light to break up the dark That's when I, I I look at you *** When the waves Are flooding the shore and I can't Find my way home anymore That's when I, I I look at you *** You appear just like a dream to me Just like Kaleidoscope colors that Cover me, all I need Every breath that I breathe Don't you know you're beautiful? *** Yeah, yeah, yeah *** When the waves Are flooding the shore and I can't Find my way home anymore That's when I, I I look at you I look at you *** You appear just like a dream To me