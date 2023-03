Miley Cyrus

We clawed, we chained, our hearts in vain We jumped, never asking why We kissed, I fell under your spell A love no one could deny *** Don't you ever say I just walked away I will always want you I can't live a lie, running for my life I will always want you *** I came in like a wrecking ball I never hit so hard in love All I wanted was to break your walls All you ever did was wreck me Yeah, you, you wreck me *** I put you high up in the sky And now, you're not coming down It slowly turned, you let me burn And now, we're ashes on the ground *** Don't you ever say I just walked away I will always want you I can't live a lie, running for my life I will always want you *** I came in like a wrecking ball I never hit so hard in love All I wanted was to break your walls All you ever did was wreck me *** I came in like a wrecking ball Yeah, I just closed my eyes and swung Left me crashing in a blazing fall All you ever did was wreck me Yeah, you, you wreck me *** I never meant to start a war I just wanted you to let me in And instead of using force I guess I should've let you win I never meant to start a war I just wanted you to let me in I guess I should've let you win *** Don't you ever say I just walked away I will always want you *** I came in like a wrecking ball I never hit so hard in love All I wanted was to break your walls All you ever did was wreck me *** I came in like a wrecking ball Yeah, I just closed my eyes and swung Left me crashing in a blazing fall All you ever did was wreck me Yeah, you, you wreck me *** Yeah, you, you wreck me