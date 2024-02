Muddy Waters

Oh, yeah Oh, yeah *** Everything gonna be alright this mornin' Now, when I was a young boy At the age of five My mother said I was gonna be The greatest man alive But now I'm a man I'm age twenty-one I want you to believe me, honey We having lots of fun *** I'm a man (yeah) I spell M A, child N That represent man No B O, child Y That spell mannish boy I'm a man I'm a full-grown man I'm a man I'm a rollin' stone I'm a man I'm a hoochie-coochie man *** Sittin' on the outside Just me and my mate I'm made to move Come up two hours late Wasn't that a man? I spell M A, child N That represesnt man No B O, child Y That spell mannish boy I'm a man I'm a full-grown man I'm a man I'm a rolllin' stone I'm a man Full-grown man Oh, well Oh, well