Murat Dalkılıç

Hey hey good day this is master jay This message is going out to everyone around the world Now listen up boys and girls You don't have to wait till the weekend to have a good time Because every day is a fun day Yeah you heard right every day is a fun day Come on now here we go *** If you wanna party come on over now Yeap everybody tonight we're getting down Come on everybody move your body now Lets get nare party all over time *** Party party if you wanna party Everybody party Everyday is a holiday Come on now I wanna hear you say If you're getting by the way Come on everybody Everyday is a holiday Come on now I wanna hear you say Lets getting by the way Everybody party Party party party party party *** Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Everybody lets go party everyday is a fun day Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Everybody lets go party everyday is a fun day Monday in Miami Tuesday I am in Rio Wednesday in Ibiza Thursday in San Francisco In Vice on Friday İstanbul on Saturday On Sunday lets go all the way Everyday is a holiday