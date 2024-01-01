All Good Things Şarkı Sözleri
Nelly Furtado
All Good Things
Honestly, what will become of me?
Don't like reality, it's way too clear to me
But really, life is dandy
We are what we don't see, miss everything daydreaming
***
Flames to dust, lovers to friends
Why do all good things come to an end?
Flames to dust, lovers to friends
Why do all good things come to an end?
***
Traveling, I only stop at exits
Wondering if I'll stay
Young and restless
Living this way, I stress less
I want to pull away when the dream dies
The pain sets in and I don't cry
I only feel gravity and I wonder why
***
Flames to dust, lovers to friends
Why do all good things come to an end?
Flames to dust, lovers to friends
Why do all good things come to an end?
***
Well, the dogs were whistling a new tune
Barking at the new moon
Hoping it would come soon so that they could
Dogs were whistling a new tune
Barking at the new moon
Hoping it would come soon so that they could
Die, die, die, die
***
Flames to dust, lovers to friends
Why do all good things come to an end?
Flames to dust, lovers to friends
Why do all good things come to an end?
Come to an end, come to an
Come to an end, come to an