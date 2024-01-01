Nelly Furtado

Honestly, what will become of me? Don't like reality, it's way too clear to me But really, life is dandy We are what we don't see, miss everything daydreaming *** Flames to dust, lovers to friends Why do all good things come to an end? Flames to dust, lovers to friends Why do all good things come to an end? *** Traveling, I only stop at exits Wondering if I'll stay Young and restless Living this way, I stress less I want to pull away when the dream dies The pain sets in and I don't cry I only feel gravity and I wonder why *** Flames to dust, lovers to friends Why do all good things come to an end? Flames to dust, lovers to friends Why do all good things come to an end? *** Well, the dogs were whistling a new tune Barking at the new moon Hoping it would come soon so that they could Dogs were whistling a new tune Barking at the new moon Hoping it would come soon so that they could Die, die, die, die *** Flames to dust, lovers to friends Why do all good things come to an end? Flames to dust, lovers to friends Why do all good things come to an end? Come to an end, come to an Come to an end, come to an